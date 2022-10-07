Read full article on original website
Related
Milwaukee families impacted by domestic violence speak out
The local resource center Sojourner Family Peace Center reports it has seen a spike in intimate partner crime. 36% of Wisconsin females will experience domestic violence during their lifetime.
wisconsinrightnow.com
City of Milwaukee Stalling on Inevitable Fiscal Crisis
The Policy Forum report notes that Milwaukee is facing a fiscal cliff due to stagnant revenues and a ballooning pension payment. If it weren’t for federal dollars, Milwaukee’s bad 2023 budget would be much worse. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum makes the case that Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette dining hall worker feeds students for 40 years
MILWAUKEE - For four decades, Lee Allen has fed and fueled the masses. Now, the beloved dining hall worker at Marquette University is being honored for her years of service. "These are some big ole fish," said Lee Allen. Soul food is served in various ways, and Allen is behind...
milwaukeemag.com
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting outside Milwaukee James Madison High School
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire officials were called to a report of a shooting Monday, Oct. 10 outside James Madison High School near 83rd and Florist. MFD officials said the person injured refused transport to the hospital. A Milwaukee Public Schools' spokeswoman issued this statement to FOX6 News:. "This afternoon some...
WISN
The audiovisual art exhibit Beyond Monet comes to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The exhibition Beyond Monet will be in Milwaukee from October 20, 2022, to January 8, 2023. The exhibit at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee will showcase more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies.
CBS 58
Police respond to near drowning of a Milwaukee infant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police say that they responded to the near-drowning of an 11-month-old infant boy at noon on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials report that the child was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at 30th St. and W. Mitchell St.
Wisconsin girl changes the game on her high school football team
PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (CBS) – High school football is back in full swing and one Wisconsin student is changing the game.Ava Matz, a senior at Pewaukee High School, located just outside of Milwaukee.Matz took the first snap of the game as the starting quarterback during her school's homecoming game.She's been playing football since the eighth grade, and coaches said she's grown into a leader on the team."At first, it was a little hard to kind of be like, 'Where is my place? Do I get to speak up? Where is my role?'" Ava said. "And now being a senior, I realize my role is to speak up and to be included and to help others find their place too."Matz said she hopes her story will help inspire other girls to follow their dreams.
RELATED PEOPLE
On Milwaukee
Fitzgerald Pharmacy reopens with old-school "soda fountain"
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Fitzgerald Pharmacy, 424 E. Silver Spring Dr. in Whitefish Bay,...
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
12-year-old fatally shot while helping mom unload groceries near 38th and Rohr
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while helping her mom unload groceries from their car Monday evening in Milwaukee.
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee
The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.
wuwm.com
Black Voters Matter rolls into Milwaukee and Kenosha with voter registration buses
Voter registration groups will be reaching out to people in Wisconsin over the next month. One effort currently in the state is called Black Voters Matter. Three buses of national and local activists toured a few churches in predominantly Black Milwaukee neighborhoods Sunday morning before holding a celebration outside Turner Hall downtown.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 41): Buckley's
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants....
WISN
2 people shot outside of a Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting outside a bar. It happened outside The Glass Slipper On 2nd & Ring around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee CLE Panthers youth football team disqualified from playoffs
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth football team is trying to get a decision overturned after they were disqualified from the playoffs. The CLE Panthers' season ended following a game on Oct. 1. They play in Milwaukee's Neighborhood Children's Sports League. The Panthers won but say a player from the opposing team struck one of their players in the face.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Monday shootings leave girl dead, 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Oct. 10 responded to at least three separate shootings. A 12-year-old girl was killed and four other people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 83rd and Florist. A 17-year-old boy went to the hospital after he was shot around...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Comments / 3