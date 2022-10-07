ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Ukrainians are miffed to share the Peace Prize with Russian and Belarusian winners

By Julian Hayda
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pVmQ_0iQ7e36L00
An employee of Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties works in the office in Kyiv on Friday. Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECAT4_0iQ7e36L00

The Norwegian Nobel Committee granted 2022's Peace Prize to winners in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine "for promoting the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens and making an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power."

It's the first time that the award has come to Ukraine in the Nobel committee's 121-year history. While the Ukrainian organization that won, the Center for Civil Liberties, is celebrating, many Ukrainians are upset they need to share the award with other countries.

"Neither Russian nor Belarusian organizations were able to organize resistance to the war," wrote Mykhailo Podolyak, a top Ukrainian official, on Twitter.

The Russian winner, the human rights group Memorial, had condemned the country's invasion of Crimea in 2014, but protests in Russia against the war had been subdued. The Belarusian winner, Ales Bialatski, argued in 2014 that Russia's invasion of Ukraine that year gave cover to domestic repression in Belarus.

Ukrainian journalist Olga Tokariuk joined the chorus on social media, writing that this year's shared prize gives the impression that Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia face the same challenges.

"While in Russia and Belarus, they fight domestic regimes, in Ukraine they denounce violations committed by Russia," writes Tokariuk.

When the Center for Civil Liberties was founded in 2007, though, few expected the future of human rights in the region to be defined by war. Many Ukrainians first heard of the group in 2013 when they organized support for activists and journalists jailed by the regime of then-Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, the group shifted its focus to documenting war crimes inflicted by invading forces. Nonetheless, the Center for Civil Liberties and organizations that sprung up in its wake continued to press Ukraine's post-revolution government to follow through on human rights commitments.

Responding to the news that the organization she co-founded won a Nobel Peace Prize, Olexandra Matviychuk wrote that Ukraine can provide an example to activists in other countries pushing through civil rights reform.

"The mass mobilization of ordinary people in different countries of the world and their joint voice can change world history faster than the intervention of the United Nations," she wrote.

Matviychuk also congratulated her "friends and partners" in Russia and Belarus.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Russia partners like China and India expressing concerns over Ukraine may have forced Putin's hand and driven him to try and end the war quickly, Russia scholar says

Some of Putin's global partners expressed concerns about his war in Ukraine last week. Days later, Putin escalated the war by announcing military mobilization and threatening nuclear warfare. A Russia expert told Insider Putin may have acted out of fear of straining relationships with nations like China and India. Russian...
POLITICS
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
Abdul Ghani

Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Belarusian#Ukrainians#Ukraine War Politics#Russian
iheart.com

German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
POTUS
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
insideedition.com

Putin Ally Drowns in Latest Mysterious Death of Russian Tycoons

A top energy executive has toppled off a speeding boat, becoming the latest Russian tycoon to die under strange and mysterious circumstances, according to local reports. Ivan Pechorin, 39, was the managing director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation. He was sailing Saturday off Russky Island in the Sea of Japan when he fell overboard.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Russian occupation forces apparently executed an elderly Ukrainian man who relatives say was just out collecting pinecones, watchdog reports

Russian occupation forces apparently executed three men in Kharkiv, Ukraine, per Human Rights Watch. One of the dead was a 76-year-old man who disappeared while out collecting pinecones for a fire. HRW's Belkis Willie said such "brutal killings" were a window into life "under Russian occupation." Russian occupation forces appear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Wounded Russian Soldier Tells Ukrainians 'Just Finish Me' in Video

A video circulating on social media shows a wounded Russian soldier pleading with Ukrainians in the southern Kharkiv region to end his life. The 2-minute clip, which was published by multiple local Telegram channels and on Twitter, shows a Russian soldier with his leg trapped underneath a collapsed wall. A...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered after granting citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who went on the run after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency detailing its surveillance of U.S. citizens. In a Tweet Monday morning, Graham mocked...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
MILITARY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
139K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy