Terre Haute, IN

New non-profit aims to improve mental health accessibility

By Brandyn Benter
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local acute care hospital recently established a new non-profit focused on mental health services in west central Indiana.

Naveen Inc. will reportedly exist with the goal of making mental health services more accessible to communities in the region.

“Naveen Inc. will be working in collaboration with regional organizations to better understand communities’ needs and identify solutions for individuals suffering from mental health conditions” says Roopam Harshawat, CEO of Harsha as well as Director and Chair for Naveen Inc. “Naveen Inc. will help further cultivate mental health resources and opportunities in and around the region.”

“I have been hoping for the Naveen Inc. vision to become reality for a very long time now, and with this nonprofit extension of the Harsha Behavior Center we will be able to extend our services to a larger group of individuals,” Harshawat added.

For more information about the organization and its services, visit its website here .

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

