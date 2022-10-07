Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking continuous showers and cooler temperatures on the way
Today: Mid-Missouri will continue to see scattered showers until mid-afternoon where a lull in the rain will arrive. Chances for isolated storms will become possible into the early evening hours where strong winds and downpours will be possible. Afternoon highs remain into the lower 70s. Tonight: Late overnight showers develop...
abc17news.com
Tracking morning thunderstorms, and afternoon sunshine
TODAY: Storms entering mid-Missouri this morning will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds, and widespread lightning and thunder. These storms have formed along a cold front that will likely push these storms east of HWY 63 by 8 a.m. We'll dry out areawide before noon, after picking up another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. Sunshine returns this afternoon, bringing temperatures back to around 70 for highs. Winds shift to a west northwesterly direction, behind the front, sustained at 10-15 mph.
abc17news.com
Tracking another round of storms by early Wednesday morning
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with another round of storms before sunrise. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60 with gusty south winds. TOMORROW: Morning showers and storms, exiting before noon. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 with gusty northwest winds. EXTENDED: More than half an inch of rain...
abc17news.com
Tracking rounds of rain and storms to start the week
TONIGHT: Showers and storms developing after midnight with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. TOMORROW: Morning rain and a few storms, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. EXTENDED: Low level winds increase overnight from the southwest, increasing moisture across the region. That will help...
abc17news.com
Tracking mid-week rain with falling temperatures
Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear with overnight lows cooling to the upper 40s as winds remain out of the west at 4-8 mph. Tomorrow: Temperatures quickly warm to the lower 80s with mostly clear skies as winds remain out of the southwest at 4-8 mph. Extended: A cold front drives...
abc17news.com
California broadens nation’s largest pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market is in disarray. So the state’s top prosecutor says he will try a new broader approach to disrupting the illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy while sowing widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade-old multi-agency seasonal eradication program. It’s the nation’s largest and this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants. California will turn it into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday that the new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations.
abc17news.com
Hawaii won’t cooperate with states prosecuting for abortions
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed an executive order that aims to prevent other states from punishing their residents who get an abortion in the islands. It also aims to stop other states from sanctioning doctors and nurses who provide such care in Hawaii. The Democrat says Hawaii won’t cooperate with any other state that tries to prosecute women who receive abortions in Hawaii. He says it won’t cooperate with any other state that tries to sanction medical professionals who provide abortions in Hawaii. Ige is the latest Democratic governor to take such a step in response to conservative states that have adopted bans and tight restrictions on abortion.
