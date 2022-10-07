Read full article on original website
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #2: Johnson's Tavarez 96-yd kickoff return. NOMINEE #3: Carson Green's 3 TD game.
Spicy or Fancy? James Avery adds new Whataburger ketchup charms to collection
SAN ANTONIO - Spicy or Fancy? What is your choice of ketchup at Whataburger?. It doesn't matter which condiment you like. James Avery has added new charms in the shape of Whataburger ketchup packets. “Whataburger Fancy and Spicy Ketchups are legendary—so it’s only fitting we spice up our collaboration with...
Our Lady of the Lake mourns student-athlete who died in car crash
SAN ANTONIO - The Our Lady of the Lake community is grieving the death of one of their student-athletes. Sadly, Angelina Martinez, 19 passed away Sunday from her injuries after a car crash on the city's Northside. She was a member of the Saints volleyball team for three seasons starting...
Burger Showdown 3.0: All the burgers you can eat!
All the burgers you can possibly stomach! Burger Showdown 3.0 is a big fundraiser benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank. Chef Kristina Zhao from Dashi and Sichuan House with all the delicious details!. Burger Showdown 3.0. Friday Night (October 14) 6-9pm Alamo Beer Company (202 Lamar Street) General Admission $50...
This week's Blue Plate Award goes to La Rosa de San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue-Plate Award goes to La Rosa de San Antonio, a family owned and family run business bringing original Mexican cuisine just a few hours north of the border. The restaurant has been serving the south side for the last 8 years while keeping its...
Plasma donations rake in big bucks for those wanting extra cash
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - People have found creative ways to make some extra cash as the economy has taken it's toll on pocketbooks with rising inflation costs. A trend growing in popularity: plasma donation. Christa Dyer has never liked the poking and prodding that comes with getting shots. But when...
SAWS to keep Stage 2 water restrictions in place despite EAA moving to Stage 4
SAN ANTONIO – While the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) has declared Stage 4 water restrictions, the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) said that its customers will remain at Stage 2 for the time being. In a press statement, SAWS officials said EAA announced Stage 4 restrictions based on Comal...
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire
SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
'Practice Without Pressure' helps patients with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO - A mother who saw the need to help patients with disabilities is bringing her model of care to San Antonio. Deb Jastrebski is the founder and president of Practice Without Pressure. She tells us many disabled patients are often physically held down or sedated for everything from dentist appointments and blood draws to haircuts or getting their nails done. Her organization teaches skills to patients with disabilities, caregivers and doctors to make it easier to undergo procedures.
Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base
SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
Don't miss out on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, few tickets left
SAN ANTONIO - Our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway, and tickets are close to selling out. There are less than two thousand tickets are left. The 248,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located on Lennar in the Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
Average San Antonio gas price rises nearly 15 cents in just one week
SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in San Antonio rose about 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in San Antonio are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Massive mulch fire shuts down South Side road in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A massive mulch fire has shut down South Side Road in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South. Fire officials said that two large mulch piles were found...
Suspect stabs man, tosses lady's purse into river near Downtown McDonald's, police say
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person was stabbed overnight after police say a man was attacking pedestrians near a Downtown McDonald's. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the McDonald's on West Market Street and South Alamo Street. Police said an intoxicated man left a downtown bar and...
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who ran over man riding a bicycle
SAN ANTONIO – The police are asking for public help in locating a suspect who ran over a man riding a bicycle. The incident happened Sept. 26, 2022, at around 1:32 a.m. on Enrique M. Barrera towards the West Side of town. According to officials, the victim, Henry Arizola,...
Three men hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in head-on collision
SAN ANTONIO – Three men are hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in a high-speed head-on collision on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened at the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway at around 1:41 p.m. Police say that a high-speed accident caused a head-on collision between...
Lawsuit ruling against Bexar County for lack of polling sites
A lawsuit was recently served to Bexar County and the County's Election office due to the lack of polling sites in the area. But this is not the first time, in 2020 the Texas Organizing Project, or TOP, filed and won the ruling. Just two years later, the county is...
Pregnant woman hears loud pop before fire destroys her rented home on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A pregnant woman made it out safely as her rented home went up in flames late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at a home off Fenfield Avenue near Southwest Military Drive on the Southwest Side. The woman told San Antonio Fire Department officials that...
