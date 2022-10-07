ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #2: Johnson's Tavarez 96-yd kickoff return. NOMINEE #3: Carson Green's 3 TD game.
Our Lady of the Lake mourns student-athlete who died in car crash

SAN ANTONIO - The Our Lady of the Lake community is grieving the death of one of their student-athletes. Sadly, Angelina Martinez, 19 passed away Sunday from her injuries after a car crash on the city's Northside. She was a member of the Saints volleyball team for three seasons starting...
Burger Showdown 3.0: All the burgers you can eat!

All the burgers you can possibly stomach! Burger Showdown 3.0 is a big fundraiser benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank. Chef Kristina Zhao from Dashi and Sichuan House with all the delicious details!. Burger Showdown 3.0. Friday Night (October 14) 6-9pm Alamo Beer Company (202 Lamar Street) General Admission $50...
This week's Blue Plate Award goes to La Rosa de San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue-Plate Award goes to La Rosa de San Antonio, a family owned and family run business bringing original Mexican cuisine just a few hours north of the border. The restaurant has been serving the south side for the last 8 years while keeping its...
Plasma donations rake in big bucks for those wanting extra cash

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - People have found creative ways to make some extra cash as the economy has taken it's toll on pocketbooks with rising inflation costs. A trend growing in popularity: plasma donation. Christa Dyer has never liked the poking and prodding that comes with getting shots. But when...
Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire

SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
'Practice Without Pressure' helps patients with disabilities

SAN ANTONIO - A mother who saw the need to help patients with disabilities is bringing her model of care to San Antonio. Deb Jastrebski is the founder and president of Practice Without Pressure. She tells us many disabled patients are often physically held down or sedated for everything from dentist appointments and blood draws to haircuts or getting their nails done. Her organization teaches skills to patients with disabilities, caregivers and doctors to make it easier to undergo procedures.
Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base

SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
Don't miss out on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, few tickets left

SAN ANTONIO - Our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway, and tickets are close to selling out. There are less than two thousand tickets are left. The 248,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located on Lennar in the Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
Average San Antonio gas price rises nearly 15 cents in just one week

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in San Antonio rose about 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in San Antonio are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Massive mulch fire shuts down South Side road in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A massive mulch fire has shut down South Side Road in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South. Fire officials said that two large mulch piles were found...
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who ran over man riding a bicycle

SAN ANTONIO – The police are asking for public help in locating a suspect who ran over a man riding a bicycle. The incident happened Sept. 26, 2022, at around 1:32 a.m. on Enrique M. Barrera towards the West Side of town. According to officials, the victim, Henry Arizola,...
Lawsuit ruling against Bexar County for lack of polling sites

A lawsuit was recently served to Bexar County and the County's Election office due to the lack of polling sites in the area. But this is not the first time, in 2020 the Texas Organizing Project, or TOP, filed and won the ruling. Just two years later, the county is...
