Read full article on original website
Related
Airbnb Sends Customer “Scary” Message to Flee Their Rental Without Telling the Host
In a turn of events that sounds like something straight out of a horror movie, a TikToker by the name of Casper, who posts under the handle @_spookytooth (appropriate, right?), wrote that they were instructed by Airbnb to immediately leave their rental. Article continues below advertisement. What's more, they were...
Sam’s Club Tells Truck Driver to Throw Away Brand-New Products Just Because They Were Late
A truck driver by the name of Zeek who posts on TikTok under the handle @qrtrucking posted a now viral TikTok calling out a Sam's Club store for refusing to accept a delivery that was just 30 minutes late. While the business may've very well been within its rights to do so depending on their agreement with the shipping company, it's their "wasteful" response that garnered so many responses from viewers.
Blue and White Hearts Mean Different Things on TikTok — What Does Each Suggest?
If you're even a little bit plugged in, you likely know that heart emojis come in a wide variety of different colors. What you may not know is that each of the hearts seems to have a different meaning. Unfortunately, TikTok users can't seem to agree on what exactly every color means. Some colors have specific meanings, but for others, like blue and white, those definitions still seem to be a little up in the air.
TikToker Shares How Helpless the Men She Works With Become Over a Simple Taco Order
I remember being 13 years old and asking my girlfriends questions like “why are boys like this?” Over a decade later, I am still asking that question except now I say, “why are men like this?”. Article continues below advertisement. So, what do I mean by “like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The "Elbow Thing" Is Trending All Over TikTok, but No One Seems to Know What It Is
If you're on TikTok, you're likely seeing plenty of videos that you don't feel like you fully understand. Sometimes, though, a trend becomes so big that you see many videos about it, and are still unsure what the trend actually means. The latest trend like this is the "elbow thing," which seems to describe different things depending on who you ask about it.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 2