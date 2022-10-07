ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam’s Club Tells Truck Driver to Throw Away Brand-New Products Just Because They Were Late

A truck driver by the name of Zeek who posts on TikTok under the handle @qrtrucking posted a now viral TikTok calling out a Sam's Club store for refusing to accept a delivery that was just 30 minutes late. While the business may've very well been within its rights to do so depending on their agreement with the shipping company, it's their "wasteful" response that garnered so many responses from viewers.
Blue and White Hearts Mean Different Things on TikTok — What Does Each Suggest?

If you're even a little bit plugged in, you likely know that heart emojis come in a wide variety of different colors. What you may not know is that each of the hearts seems to have a different meaning. Unfortunately, TikTok users can't seem to agree on what exactly every color means. Some colors have specific meanings, but for others, like blue and white, those definitions still seem to be a little up in the air.
