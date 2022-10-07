ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies Set NLDS roster, Game 1 Lineup vs Braves

Phillies playoffs baseball is here as we’re just hours away from first pitch of the opening American League Division Series matchup between Philadelphia and the Atlanta Braves.. However, if they are going to advance they are going to have to do it without a key member of their bullpen.
Phillies to Remove Interim Tag from Rob Thomson

It looks like the Phillies have found their man. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia Phillies insider Jim Salisbury, the team will remove the interim tag from Phillies manager Rob Thomson and signed him to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today.
