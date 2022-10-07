Read full article on original website
Phillies playoffs baseball is here as we’re just hours away from first pitch of the opening American League Division Series matchup between Philadelphia and the Atlanta Braves.. However, if they are going to advance they are going to have to do it without a key member of their bullpen.
It looks like the Phillies have found their man. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia Phillies insider Jim Salisbury, the team will remove the interim tag from Phillies manager Rob Thomson and signed him to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today.
The Phillies will be in Atlanta to face the Braves in the National League Divisional round on Tuesday and Wednesday. The game times for Game 1 and 2 of the best-of-five wild card series were announced Sunday afternoon. • Game 1: Tuesday, 1:07 p.m. • Game 2: Wednesday, 4:35 p.m.
We are back with an NLDS edition of the Phillies mailbag. All season long we take your Phillies questions and answer them on The Sports Bash with Mike Gill. Tune in Tuesday afternoons to hear your questions live on the air. So what is the future of Zach Eflin? Keep...
