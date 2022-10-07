ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Conor Burns sacked as minister with Tory whip suspended pending investigation

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pk18R_0iQ7d0UN00

MP Conor Burns has been sacked from the Government following a complaint of “serious misconduct”.

The former trade minister has also had the Tory whip suspended pending an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate behaviour” earlier this week.

The MP for Bournemouth West, who has held the seat since 2010, has said he will co-operate fully with the probe and “looks forward to clearing his name”, according to The Sun.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the Government with immediate effect.

“The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

A spokesman for the Whips’ Office said: “We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.

“We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The Prime Minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld.”

The PA news agency has approached Mr Burns for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy

The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59. Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas. Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough. He worked as an engineer managing large...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie. Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey. It has not yet been confirmed who will...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Burns
newschain

Ross backed by minister for calling out Sturgeon over ‘detest’ remarks

The Scottish Conservative leader was “absolutely right” to call out Nicola Sturgeon for insulting remarks about the Tories, a UK Government minister has said. In the Commons, Douglas Ross claimed the First Minister had insulted “hundreds and thousands of Scottish Conservative voters” when she said she “detests” the Tories during a broadcast interview.
POLITICS
newschain

Liz Truss and allies to discuss Ukraine after Russia attacks cities

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with further action after a missile and drone barrage hit Kyiv and other big cities. The attacks prompted an international outcry, with Liz Truss and fellow leaders of G7 nations expected to hold crisis talks on Tuesday with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
POLITICS
newschain

John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”. John Swinney addressed the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, where he told delegates that “perhaps the most predictable, if depressing” action following the UK mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.
U.K.
newschain

Liz Truss to hold meetings with Tory MPs in bid to woo critics

Liz Truss is set to launch a charm offensive to bridge the divides blighting the Tory party as she faces mounting pressure to raise benefits in line with inflation. As MPs file back into Westminster this week, the Prime Minister is expected to hold policy lunches with groups of colleagues and address the 1922 Committee of backbenchers on Wednesday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whips#Uk#Tory#The Whips Office
newschain

Chancellor faces fresh Tory pleas to ‘further row back’ tax cutting plans

A Treasury minister has said there are no plans to reverse tax measures in the Government’s growth plan, amid Tory pleas for a “further rowing back”. Chris Philp was mocked by Labour MPs after he insisted the Government is not planning to perform any more U-turns when pressed by senior Tory Mel Stride to change course.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Labour plans would cause blackouts and poverty, says climate minister

Labour’s pledge to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030 would lead to blackouts and poverty, the climate minister has said. In an occasionally heated meeting of the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee on Wednesday, Graham Stuart defended the Government’s decision to grant new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea and lift the ban on fracking.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Economists dismiss Rees-Mogg blaming Bank rather than mini-budget for turmoil

Economists have roundly rejected Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg’s claim that the UK’s financial turmoil was not being driven by the mini-budget. The senior Conservative on Wednesday sought to attribute blame to the Bank of England’s failure to raise interest rates in line with the US for the chaos in the markets.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
newschain

Truss commits to abolishing ‘no-fault’ evictions of private renters in England

The Prime Minister has committed to honouring a manifesto pledge to scrap so-called “no-fault” evictions of private renters in England. Liz Truss pledged action after reports earlier this week that the Government could move to shelve the Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto commitment. It follows warnings from charities...
HOMELESS
newschain

Glazers not ready to sell Manchester United – Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed he was told the Glazers are not interested in selling Manchester United. The British billionaire, who owns Ineos and is a United fan, was unsuccessful in his bid to buy Chelsea in May, but remained open to an investment opportunity at Old Trafford. However, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ai-Da robot makes history by giving evidence to parliamentary inquiry

An AI-powered robot has become the first to give evidence to a parliamentary committee after appearing before peers to discuss the impact of technology on the creative industries. Ai-Da is a humanoid robotic artist designed to look like a human female, and uses artificial intelligence to create art and also...
ENGINEERING
newschain

Starmer warns Tory MPs they will not be forgiven for backing ‘kamikaze’ budget

Voters will not forgive the Conservative Party if it continues to “defend” the madness of Liz Truss’s “kamikaze” mini-budget, according to Sir Keir Starmer. The Labour leader issued the warning to Tory MPs as he accused the Prime Minister of being “lost in denial” and “ducking responsibility” for the consequences of her Government’s economic policies.
POLITICS
newschain

Government accused of prolonging rail workers dispute

The Government has been accused of prolonging the bitter rail dispute by refusing to give the industry enough funds to resolve the deadlocked row over pay. Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a “change of atmosphere” from ministers as well as train operators and Network Rail (NR) was needed.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Labour MP Sam Tarry ‘extremely concerned’ by deselection vote

Labour MP Sam Tarry has demanded to see details of the vote that led to him being deselected in his constituency. The former frontbencher said he was “utterly crestfallen” and demanded further details about votes cast electronically in the Ilford South selection process. The left-winger, who was sacked...
ELECTIONS
newschain

Liz Truss to face MPs after mini-budget wreaks financial chaos

The Prime Minister faces MPs on Wednesday for the first time since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway unleashed chaos in the financial markets. Tories have returned to Westminster in a restive mood following the break for the party conferences, with their ratings tanking in opinion...
ECONOMY
newschain

Swedish centre-right leader gets more time to form coalition

The leader of Sweden’s third-largest party said he has not yet been able to reach a deal in his talks to form a coalition government, and has been granted a two-day extension to broker an agreement. After two weeks of talks with other centre-right parties, Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy