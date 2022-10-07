ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, OH

Bolivar Village Council approves employee pay hikes

By The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

Bolivar Village Council

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Passed an ordinance, on the third reading, to amend pay increases for village employees, effective Nov. 6.

DISCUSSION: The pay hikes: Police chief $28.08 (from $23.03), police patrolman, $18 ($16), income tax administrator $16.89 ($15.39), street superintendent $21.88 ($20.38), fiscal officer $20 ($19), administrator $19.86 ($18.86), part-time water/tax employee $16.35 ($14.85). All wage increases are per hour. The monthly water operator $765 (per month no change) and the part-time street employee $12 (per hour no change.)

In another matter, Maria App, a resident, wanted to know why raises are being given in middle of the year.

There is a four-mill police levy on the Nov. 8 ballot. Councilman Will Bellinger said council wants to keep the employees they have and offer them more money to stay. Bellinger said this is not new money being used for police. They will have two-full time police officers instead of three full-time police officers.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Heard donations are needed for the Tusc Art sculpture to be placed in the village. Chris Berens, a resident, said years ago bricks were purchased by residents for the Towpath Trail but were not used. She wants to use them for the base of the sculpture and expressed displeasure with a councilman telling people to go to Village Hall and take their bricks. Councilman Dan Oberlin said the bricks were purchased over 20-years ago and should not be used for a statue. A resolution was passed to established the Zimmerman Park fund.
  • Requested the village trim trees on the Towpath Trail on Canal Street. Mayor Tim Lang said the trees will be trimmed.
  • Agreed to purchase a wall mounted water fountain with a bottle filler for the Bolivar Library at a cost of $1,1,45.

FOR YOUR INFO:

  • Leaves are being picked up in the village. Residents should rake the leaves to the curb and vehicles are not to be parked near piles of leaves.
  • Trick-or-treat will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Those participating should turn on a porch light, and children should be accompanied by an adult. There will be an event held outside the Tuscarawas Valley Intermediate School after trick or treat.
  • The Towpath Rotary Club will host a health check from 6 to 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Bolivar Army Navy, 165 Canal Street. Cost is $50.

UP NEXT: Meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the fire station on Water Street.

Barb Limbacher

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Bolivar Village Council approves employee pay hikes

