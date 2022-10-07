Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 04:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cass; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Miami, Johnson, northwestern Cass and southern Jackson Counties through 445 AM CDT At 410 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Olathe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Harrisonville, Mission, Pleasant Hill and Paola. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 18 and 27. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 200 and 231. Interstate 635 near mile marker 0. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 8, and between mile markers 64 and 83. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Linn, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson; Linn; Miami A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Miami, Linn, southeastern Johnson, Cass, northwestern Henry, northwestern Bates, southwestern Saline, Lafayette, southeastern Jackson and Johnson Counties through 530 AM CDT At 438 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant Hill, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Warrensburg, Grain Valley, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Paola, Odessa, Greenwood, Higginsville, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Concordia, Holden and Lake Lotawana. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 21 and 68. Interstate 470 between mile markers 7 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wyandotte, south central Leavenworth, Johnson and southwestern Jackson Counties through 415 AM CDT At 347 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over De Soto, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills and Westwood. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 207 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 15, and between mile markers 73 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 214 and 226. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Today and Tomorrow Northwest winds are expected to increase into the afternoon both today and tomorrow with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph, and possibly higher at times. These winds will also be coincident with lower relative humidities resulting in elevated fire weather conditions where fires may develop and spread quickly. Open burning is discouraged and farmers are urged to be cautious during harvest activities. Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, Riley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Nemaha; Ottawa; Republic; Riley; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS......FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS......FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 008 Republic, Fire Weather Zone 009 Washington, Fire Weather Zone 010 Marshall, Fire Weather Zone 011 Nemaha, Fire Weather Zone 020 Cloud, Fire Weather Zone 021 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 022 Riley and Fire Weather Zone 034 Ottawa. * TIMING... 1 PM to 7 PM. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...17 to 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the middle 70s Wednesday, and the upper 60s Thursday.
Comments / 0