Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wyandotte, south central Leavenworth, Johnson and southwestern Jackson Counties through 415 AM CDT At 347 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over De Soto, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills and Westwood. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 207 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 15, and between mile markers 73 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 214 and 226. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Linn, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson; Linn; Miami A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Miami, Linn, southeastern Johnson, Cass, northwestern Henry, northwestern Bates, southwestern Saline, Lafayette, southeastern Jackson and Johnson Counties through 530 AM CDT At 438 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant Hill, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Warrensburg, Grain Valley, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Paola, Odessa, Greenwood, Higginsville, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Concordia, Holden and Lake Lotawana. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 21 and 68. Interstate 470 between mile markers 7 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 04:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cass; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Miami, Johnson, northwestern Cass and southern Jackson Counties through 445 AM CDT At 410 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Olathe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Harrisonville, Mission, Pleasant Hill and Paola. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 18 and 27. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 200 and 231. Interstate 635 near mile marker 0. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 8, and between mile markers 64 and 83. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 05:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Northern Labette County in southeastern Kansas Neosho County in southeastern Kansas Northeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Kansas * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 527 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neodesha, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Parsons, Independence, Neodesha, Cherryvale, Erie, St. Paul, Thayer, Mound Valley, Galesburg, Sycamore, Labette, Parsons Tri City Airport, Lake Parsons, Dennis, Elk City Lake, Big Hill Lake, Elk City State Park and South Mound. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Labette; Montgomery; Neosho Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Labette, southern Neosho and eastern Montgomery Counties through 630 AM CDT At 559 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Mccune to near Cherryvale to near Wann. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parsons, Coffeyville, Independence, Cherryvale, Oswego, Erie, Chetopa, Altamont, St. Paul, Thayer, Edna, Dearing, Mound Valley, Tyro, Galesburg, Liberty, Bartlett, Labette, Parsons Tri City Airport and Lake Parsons. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Fire Weather Watch issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, Riley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Nemaha; Ottawa; Republic; Riley; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS......FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS......FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 008 Republic, Fire Weather Zone 009 Washington, Fire Weather Zone 010 Marshall, Fire Weather Zone 011 Nemaha, Fire Weather Zone 020 Cloud, Fire Weather Zone 021 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 022 Riley and Fire Weather Zone 034 Ottawa. * TIMING... 1 PM to 7 PM. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...17 to 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the middle 70s Wednesday, and the upper 60s Thursday.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bourbon, Crawford, northwestern Barton, northwestern Cedar, St. Clair and Vernon Counties through 630 AM CDT At 549 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Appleton City to near Parsons. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Prairie State Park, Truman Lake, Nevada, Fort Scott, El Dorado Springs, Frontenac, Girard, Arma, Appleton City, Osceola, Marmaton, Liberal, Lowry City, Sheldon, Mulberry, Chicopee, Mccune, Mindenmines and Franklin. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 74 and 107. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Cedar, Dade, St. Clair, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 06:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton; Cedar; Dade; St. Clair; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Barton County in southwestern Missouri Cedar County in southwestern Missouri St. Clair County in west central Missouri Southeastern Vernon County in west central Missouri Northwestern Dade County in southwestern Missouri * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 607 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Schell City to near Sheldon to near Mulberry, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Stockton Lake, Truman Lake, Prairie State Park, Stockton State Park, Nevada, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Osceola, Golden City, Liberal, Sheldon, Mindenmines, Montevallo, Walker, Schell City, Bronaugh, Jerico Springs, Lamar Heights and Collins. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 59 and 89. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Cedar, St. Clair, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 05:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barton; Cedar; St. Clair; Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bourbon, Crawford, northwestern Barton, northwestern Cedar, St. Clair and Vernon Counties through 630 AM CDT At 549 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Appleton City to near Parsons. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Prairie State Park, Truman Lake, Nevada, Fort Scott, El Dorado Springs, Frontenac, Girard, Arma, Appleton City, Osceola, Marmaton, Liberal, Lowry City, Sheldon, Mulberry, Chicopee, Mccune, Mindenmines and Franklin. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 74 and 107. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Dade, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barton; Dade; Jasper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Barton, northeastern Jasper and Dade Counties through 715 AM CDT At 651 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Golden City, or 13 miles southeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stockton Lake, Greenfield, Lockwood, Golden City, South Greenfield, Kenoma, Maple Grove, Pennsboro, Neola, Dudenville and Meinert. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Chase, Greenwood, Woodson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Greenwood; Woodson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Chase, central Butler, northwestern Woodson and Greenwood Counties through 430 AM CDT At 337 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cottonwood Falls to 8 miles north of El Dorado to near Benton. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Dorado, Andover, Augusta, Eureka, Towanda, Cottonwood Falls, Leon, Madison, Strong City, Hamilton, Severy, Fall River, Rosalia, Cassoday, Bazaar, Climax, Virgil, Elmdale, Matfield Green and Eureka City Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 61 and 116. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Franklin, Anderson and southern Coffey Counties through 515 AM CDT At 421 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rantoul to 3 miles east of Hamilton. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Garnett, Burlington, Richmond, Colony, New Strawn, Gridley, Greeley, Princeton, Lane, Rantoul, Westphalia, Kincaid, Lone Elm, Harris and Le Roy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
