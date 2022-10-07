Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wyandotte, south central Leavenworth, Johnson and southwestern Jackson Counties through 415 AM CDT At 347 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over De Soto, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills and Westwood. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 207 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 15, and between mile markers 73 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 214 and 226. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO