Special Weather Statement issued for Bates, Cass, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 04:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Miami, Linn, southeastern Johnson, Cass, northwestern Henry, northwestern Bates, southwestern Saline, Lafayette, southeastern Jackson and Johnson Counties through 530 AM CDT At 438 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant Hill, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Warrensburg, Grain Valley, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Paola, Odessa, Greenwood, Higginsville, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Concordia, Holden and Lake Lotawana. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 21 and 68. Interstate 470 between mile markers 7 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Linn, Miami by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bourbon, Crawford, northwestern Barton, northwestern Cedar, St. Clair and Vernon Counties through 630 AM CDT At 549 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Appleton City to near Parsons. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Prairie State Park, Truman Lake, Nevada, Fort Scott, El Dorado Springs, Frontenac, Girard, Arma, Appleton City, Osceola, Marmaton, Liberal, Lowry City, Sheldon, Mulberry, Chicopee, Mccune, Mindenmines and Franklin. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 74 and 107. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Fire Weather Watch issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL KANSAS * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 012 Brown, Fire Weather Zone 023 Pottawatomie, Fire Weather Zone 024 Jackson, Fire Weather Zone 026 Jefferson, Fire Weather Zone 035 Dickinson, Fire Weather Zone 036 Geary, Fire Weather Zone 037 Morris, Fire Weather Zone 038 Wabaunsee, Fire Weather Zone 039 Shawnee, Fire Weather Zone 040 Douglas, Fire Weather Zone 054 Lyon, Fire Weather Zone 055 Osage, Fire Weather Zone 056 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 058 Coffey and Fire Weather Zone 059 Anderson. * TIMING...1 PM to 7 PM. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...18 to 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 60s.
Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wyandotte, south central Leavenworth, Johnson and southwestern Jackson Counties through 415 AM CDT At 347 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over De Soto, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills and Westwood. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 207 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 15, and between mile markers 73 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 214 and 226. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Cedar, St. Clair, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 05:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barton; Cedar; St. Clair; Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bourbon, Crawford, northwestern Barton, northwestern Cedar, St. Clair and Vernon Counties through 630 AM CDT At 549 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Appleton City to near Parsons. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Prairie State Park, Truman Lake, Nevada, Fort Scott, El Dorado Springs, Frontenac, Girard, Arma, Appleton City, Osceola, Marmaton, Liberal, Lowry City, Sheldon, Mulberry, Chicopee, Mccune, Mindenmines and Franklin. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 74 and 107. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Dallas, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dallas; Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Dallas and east central Polk Counties through 745 AM CDT At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Buffalo, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Penny to Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bennett Spring State Park, Buffalo, Halfway, Louisburg, Windyville, Foose, Leadmine, Plad and Pumpkin Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Dade, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barton; Dade; Jasper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Barton, northeastern Jasper and Dade Counties through 715 AM CDT At 651 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Golden City, or 13 miles southeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stockton Lake, Greenfield, Lockwood, Golden City, South Greenfield, Kenoma, Maple Grove, Pennsboro, Neola, Dudenville and Meinert. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
