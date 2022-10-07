Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, Riley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Marshall; Nemaha; Ottawa; Republic; Riley; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS......FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS......FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 008 Republic, Fire Weather Zone 009 Washington, Fire Weather Zone 010 Marshall, Fire Weather Zone 011 Nemaha, Fire Weather Zone 020 Cloud, Fire Weather Zone 021 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 022 Riley and Fire Weather Zone 034 Ottawa. * TIMING... 1 PM to 7 PM. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...17 to 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the middle 70s Wednesday, and the upper 60s Thursday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Leavenworth; Wyandotte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wyandotte, south central Leavenworth, Johnson and southwestern Jackson Counties through 415 AM CDT At 347 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over De Soto, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills and Westwood. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 207 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 15, and between mile markers 73 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 214 and 226. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL KANSAS * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 012 Brown, Fire Weather Zone 023 Pottawatomie, Fire Weather Zone 024 Jackson, Fire Weather Zone 026 Jefferson, Fire Weather Zone 035 Dickinson, Fire Weather Zone 036 Geary, Fire Weather Zone 037 Morris, Fire Weather Zone 038 Wabaunsee, Fire Weather Zone 039 Shawnee, Fire Weather Zone 040 Douglas, Fire Weather Zone 054 Lyon, Fire Weather Zone 055 Osage, Fire Weather Zone 056 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 058 Coffey and Fire Weather Zone 059 Anderson. * TIMING...1 PM to 7 PM. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...18 to 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 60s.
