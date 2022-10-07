ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Tim Palmer
4d ago

I do not go around announcing that I am straight. I am truly sick of others announcing their sexuality. Why do people find it necessary to let others know theirs? I don't care!!!

darla helland
4d ago

I have gay friends and they don't go around announcing they are gay to everyone and their brother. just live your life and stop telling us all about it. oh and this goes for everyone who thinks that they have to post every meal they eat.

American-No Hyphen
4d ago

Our society has begun to push an agenda that requires that all people should endorse everyone's WOKE beliefs, and, if they don't, they should be classified as homophobic, xenophobic, racist, MAGA Republican, Uncle Tom etc. I don't care what you are. I don't need a public service announcement. Just do a good job and be a good person...And don't you dare judge me for being a straight woman who was born a woman! 🤷🏽‍♀️✌🏾

Western Iowa Today

Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
WLFI.com

Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Des Moines, IA
Society
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Des Moines, IA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
Tom Handy

This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas

Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
EL PASO, TX
NBC News

Rural hospitals push to close maternity wards

In one Connecticut town, women may have to drive at least 45 minutes for maternity care after a local hospital announced plans to end birthing services. The hospital’s owner Nuvance Health stated that continuous financial challenges and low patient volume lead to their requests for closure. NBC News’ Steven Romo has more. Oct. 11, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC News

How Florida's mangroves help fight climate change, extreme weather

Florida scientists are breathing a sigh of relief after their first aerial assessment of the state's ecosystem shows most of Florida’s mangrove forests were largely unharmed by Hurricane Ian. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how these mangroves are crucial in fighting climate change and their role in protecting from extreme weather. Oct. 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
FLORIDA STATE
who13.com

Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning

IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
IOWA STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

NBC News

