bkreader.com
Report: In Some Brooklyn Neighborhoods, Homebuyers Are Paying up to $35,000 More to be One Block Closer to Amenities.
Homebuyers in Brooklyn are paying hefty price tags to be closer to hotspots, according to new data from Parcl Labs. Parcl Labs, which specializes in providing hyper-local insights for homebuyers, recently conducted a study on Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg – the heart of one of Brooklyn’s most amenity-rich neighborhoods.
jcitytimes.com
From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City
If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
Police: Plainview boutique owner sold counterfeit items worth over $40 million
Nassau police arrested the owner of a store in Plainview Tuesday and seized more than $40 million worth of clothing in what authorities called the largest counterfeit clothing bust they have ever seen.
Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy
Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday.
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
Prayer service held for Floral Park woman killed in Boston crash
Delanie Fekert was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2021 with a doctorate in physical therapy.
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
Certain Beaches In New Jersey Are Now Closed, Here’s What We Know
Hurricane Ian came and went, and left a trail of destruction in its path. Florida, of course, was absolutely devastated by the storm with millions out of power, and many unable to get food and water in a timely manner. There are a few ways to help, making a donation...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
Police: Fire rips through home in Massapequa
According to police, officers responded to a home on Clearwater Avenue around 4 p.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames.
NBC New York
17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant
A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare. The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare,...
SEARCH FOR KILLER: NYC subway rider killed in unprovoked stabbing, suspect at large
A man armed with a large knife repeatedly stabbed and killed a subway rider in the Bronx in an unprovoked assault—one of at least three knife attacks in the transit system on Thursday.
'An Out-Of-Body Experience': East Northport Woman Claims $3M Lottery Prize
A Long Island woman discussed the shock she experienced when she realized she won a $3 million lottery prize. Josephine Julich, of East Northport, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s "X Series 50X" scratch-off game, NY Lottery just announced. "Winning this jackpot felt like an out-of-body...
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Medical Center to Offer Free Mammograms on October 22nd
On October 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jersey City Medical Center will offer free mammograms to the uninsured. Doctors recommend that every woman aged 40 and over have the series of breast x-rays annually. “Patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer have a higher percentage of survival...
fox5ny.com
Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they found...
Man Accused of Robbing Commack Bank
A Bay Shore man was arrested and charged with robbing a bank in Commack, Suffolk County police said Monday. George Swanton, 62, dressed as a woman to rob the Teachers Federal Cedit Union at 10 Venderbilt Motor Parkway. He was charged with third-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the Oct. 8 robbery.
Man shot in the head, dies in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Flatbush Friday night, according to the NYPD. Officers found the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road after they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, […]
Trio At Large After Robbery At High-End Manhasset Store
Police are searching for three suspects after a robbery that happened in broad daylight at a high-end Long Island store. The trio entered the Fendi store in Manhasset, located at 2110 Northern Blvd., at around at 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and began to place merchandise into a bag, Nassau County Police said.
Woman, 42, found fatally stabbed inside LI home: officials
Officials are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred late Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and Le’Airra Ivery, 14, were last seen leaving the at-risk youth center at 2050 Dean St. in Crown Heights at around 11:35 p.m., police said. Investigators […]
