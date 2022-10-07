ST. LOUIS — The start of the offseason arrived much sooner than the Cardinals expected – again. For the third consecutive year, the Cardinals earned a spot in the playoffs and were promptly eliminated in the first round. The two losses to the Phillies extended their current postseason losing streak to five consecutive games, with nine losses in 10 games since they last won a postseason series, the Division Series over the Braves in 2019.

