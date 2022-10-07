Read full article on original website
Related
KSDK
Blues finalize opening night roster for 2022-2023 season
ST. LOUIS — The roster is set, Enterprise Center is waiting and hockey season is here. The Blues are back. On Monday the team announced their 23-man roster for opening night against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, and there weren't too many surprises. At forward, the Blues will...
KSDK
Blues GM Doug Armstrong talks about 2022 outlook in St. Louis
Armstrong leads the Blues into another season with high expectations. Here's what he had to tell our Frank Cusumano ahead of the 2022 season.
KSDK
Two decades of dominance: Molina's prowess behind the plate shows in one astounding stat
ST. LOUIS — For nearly his whole career, it's never exactly been easy to break down Yadier Molina's value into one number. His WAR isn't particularly impressive. His offensive stats have often been league-average at the catcher position. But when you watched a game, his impact was impossible to miss.
KSDK
Opinion | The 10 most important questions the Cardinals will need to answer this winter
ST. LOUIS — The start of the offseason arrived much sooner than the Cardinals expected – again. For the third consecutive year, the Cardinals earned a spot in the playoffs and were promptly eliminated in the first round. The two losses to the Phillies extended their current postseason losing streak to five consecutive games, with nine losses in 10 games since they last won a postseason series, the Division Series over the Braves in 2019.
Comments / 0