Startup bourbon distiller invests millions, creating dozens of jobs in western Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. The company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Jackson Purchase's project has grown from an initially...
Poll: Beshear among most popular governors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand new poll has revealed Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has increased his approval rating as one of the most popular governors in America. Beshear has moved up to 9th from 12th when the poll was first conducted in the spring. Morning Consult, a research organization,...
Jewish woman discusses lawsuit against Kentucky's abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a new lawsuit, three Jewish women have come forward to challenge Kentucky's abortion ban, claiming the law discriminates against their faith. This lawsuit is different because it focuses on the new law's potential restrictions on in vitro fertilization (IVF). When people with a uterus use...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Kentucky Midterm Election Guide 2022; Here's what you need to know
Some of the big items on this year's ballot include deciding the fate of abortion rights in Kentucky and electing the next mayor of Louisville. Election Day is fasting approaching in the Bluegrass state and Kentuckians will soon be asked to cast their ballots. This year's 2022 General Midterm Election...
'Team Kentucky' standard license plate coming soon
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The commonwealth will soon be offered a new license plate option in addition to the current standard license plate. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the state will soon offer a 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate. The new plate design showcases the state's strength, unity...
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and...
Kentuckiana sees success with Vine Grove Police Department's Narcan vending machine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Narcan is a life saving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. After Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine at the Vine Grove Police Department was opened last week, it ran out of Narcan much faster than police had anticipated. A new life-saving initiative is proving itself...
Meredith selected chairman of Kentucky Senate committee
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky state Sen. Steve Meredith has been selected to serve as chairman of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection Committee. Senate President Robert Stivers announced Meredith's assignment Monday. Meredith is a Republican from Litchfield. He succeeds Sen. C.B. Embry, who was the committee's longtime...
Louisville activists push for pot pardons for low-level offenses, following President Biden's move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — News of President Joe Biden's federal marijuana possession pardons has some people in Louisville hopeful that Kentuckians can see the same throughout the state. It's a long-standing issue for activists who want to see low-level weed offenses decriminalized. Dee Dee Taylor, owner of 502 Hemp, said...
Kentucky Supreme Court oral arguments set in Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court will travel to Shelbyville next week to hear oral arguments and answer questions from the audience. The court usually hears cases in Frankfort but is going to Shelbyville as part of a public education program that was started in 1985. Sessions have been held in locations across the state.
Community groups urge last minute push for voter registration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Time is winding down for Kentuckians to register to vote. Community leaders and organizations are urging everyone to act and make their vote count, saying this midterm election will determine who is in charge. “The importance of voting cannot be understated or overstated,” Raoul Cunningham, President...
Bourbon Trail expected to turn around pandemic-stunted Kentucky tourism
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said. The continued rise in bourbon tourism means that distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour will likely exceed the record 1.7 million combined visits set in 2019, prior to pandemic-related shutdowns, the association said this week.
Statues honoring Tuskegee Airmen unveiled in southern Indiana
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A memorial was unveiled in southern Indiana to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their early work for the Civil Rights Movement. In 1945, Black officers in the 477th Bombardment Group attempted to integrate an all-white officers’ club. By the end of the night, 101 officers were arrested and three were court martialed.
JCPS annual 'Showcase of Schools' returns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking to enroll your student in a JCPS school next year, you won't want to miss the annual Showcase of Schools. The showcase will take place on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Kentucky International Convention Center. This is the...
Where Louisvillians can catch Dead & Company on their 'Final Tour'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, announced that Dead & Company will be coming to Indiana and Ohio as part of its 2023 summer tour. Since its formation in 2015, Dead & Company has completed seven tours,...
The Vault: Remembering country music legend Loretta Lynn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though she became a world-renowned star, Loretta Lynn never forgot about her old Kentucky home. It was September 1980, and you could tell by looking at her customized bus, she embraced being a “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”. WHAS-TV got an exclusive sit-down interview with...
McGarvey, Ray debate in Congress race for open 3rd District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democratic congressional candidate Morgan McGarvey warned Monday night that the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol remains an ongoing threat to American democracy, while Republican rival Stuart Ray pointed to concerns about an "out-of-control" Russia. The candidates competing in Kentucky's 3rd District also wrangled over...
Domestic violence survivor shares story for first time at downtown Louisville event; 'You have to heal before you can speak out'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Center for Women and Families honored the lives of 19 people in Kentuckiana who died due to domestic or intimate partner violence in 2022 with their annual event "Speak Their Names." Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, the organization's president, said this...
