Breathitt County, KY

WHAS11

Poll: Beshear among most popular governors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand new poll has revealed Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has increased his approval rating as one of the most popular governors in America. Beshear has moved up to 9th from 12th when the poll was first conducted in the spring. Morning Consult, a research organization,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Jewish woman discusses lawsuit against Kentucky's abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a new lawsuit, three Jewish women have come forward to challenge Kentucky's abortion ban, claiming the law discriminates against their faith. This lawsuit is different because it focuses on the new law's potential restrictions on in vitro fertilization (IVF). When people with a uterus use...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
Breathitt County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Breathitt County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
City
Jackson, KY
WHAS11

'Team Kentucky' standard license plate coming soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The commonwealth will soon be offered a new license plate option in addition to the current standard license plate. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the state will soon offer a 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate. The new plate design showcases the state's strength, unity...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Meredith selected chairman of Kentucky Senate committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky state Sen. Steve Meredith has been selected to serve as chairman of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection Committee. Senate President Robert Stivers announced Meredith's assignment Monday. Meredith is a Republican from Litchfield. He succeeds Sen. C.B. Embry, who was the committee's longtime...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky Supreme Court oral arguments set in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court will travel to Shelbyville next week to hear oral arguments and answer questions from the audience. The court usually hears cases in Frankfort but is going to Shelbyville as part of a public education program that was started in 1985. Sessions have been held in locations across the state.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Community groups urge last minute push for voter registration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Time is winding down for Kentuckians to register to vote. Community leaders and organizations are urging everyone to act and make their vote count, saying this midterm election will determine who is in charge. “The importance of voting cannot be understated or overstated,” Raoul Cunningham, President...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Bourbon Trail expected to turn around pandemic-stunted Kentucky tourism

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said. The continued rise in bourbon tourism means that distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour will likely exceed the record 1.7 million combined visits set in 2019, prior to pandemic-related shutdowns, the association said this week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Statues honoring Tuskegee Airmen unveiled in southern Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A memorial was unveiled in southern Indiana to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their early work for the Civil Rights Movement. In 1945, Black officers in the 477th Bombardment Group attempted to integrate an all-white officers’ club. By the end of the night, 101 officers were arrested and three were court martialed.
SEYMOUR, IN
WHAS11

JCPS annual 'Showcase of Schools' returns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking to enroll your student in a JCPS school next year, you won't want to miss the annual Showcase of Schools. The showcase will take place on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Kentucky International Convention Center. This is the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

The Vault: Remembering country music legend Loretta Lynn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though she became a world-renowned star, Loretta Lynn never forgot about her old Kentucky home. It was September 1980, and you could tell by looking at her customized bus, she embraced being a “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”. WHAS-TV got an exclusive sit-down interview with...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

McGarvey, Ray debate in Congress race for open 3rd District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democratic congressional candidate Morgan McGarvey warned Monday night that the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol remains an ongoing threat to American democracy, while Republican rival Stuart Ray pointed to concerns about an "out-of-control" Russia. The candidates competing in Kentucky's 3rd District also wrangled over...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Domestic violence survivor shares story for first time at downtown Louisville event; 'You have to heal before you can speak out'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Center for Women and Families honored the lives of 19 people in Kentuckiana who died due to domestic or intimate partner violence in 2022 with their annual event "Speak Their Names." Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, the organization's president, said this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

