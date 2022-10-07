Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Marsh went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and a pair of strikeouts in the Wild Card round, but the lefty hitter will take a seat against the Braves' southpaw in Game 1 on Tuesday. Matt Vierling will replace Marsh in center field and hit eighth.

