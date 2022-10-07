Read full article on original website
Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 1
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Rosario will sit versus a southpaw, as he did throughout the regular season. Robbie Grossman will cover left field and hit ninth. Ronald Acuna will start in right and lead things off for Atlanta.
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup for Wild Card Game 3
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. In Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.9...
Josh Bell sitting for Padres in Game 1 on Tuesday
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Bell will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brandon Drury starting at designated hitter. Drury will bat fourth versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models...
Padres' Brandon Drury batting fourth in Game 1 on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder/infielder Brandon Drury is in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Drury will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Josh Bell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Drury for...
Brandon Drury sitting Sunday in Wild Card Game 3 for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Brandon Drury is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, Drury is bieng replaced at first base by Wil Myers versus Mets starter Chris Bassitt. In 568 plate appearances this season,...
Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Sunday night for Wild Card Game 3
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is starting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Wild Card Game 3, Myers is geting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Mets starter Chris Bassitt. In 286 plate appearances this season, Myers has a...
Gleyber Torres (illness) hitting third for New York's Tuesday ALDS opener
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is starting in Tuesday's Game One American League Division Series contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Torres will operate second base after New York's infielder missed time with a non-COVID illness and DJ LeMahieu was held out of New York's playoff roster with a foot injury.
New York's Isiah Kiner-Falefa operating shortstop in Tuesday's ALDS lineup
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting seventh in Tuesday's ALDS Game One contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Kiner-Falefa will man the shortstop position after Oswald Peraza was left off New York's playoff roster. In a matchup against Guardian's righty Cal Quantrill, our models project Kiner-Falefa to score 7.7...
Aaron Judge leading off for Yankees in Tuesday's Division Series lineup
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is starting in Tuesday's Game One American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. Judge will man right field after Marwin Gonzalez was benched at home against right-hander Cal Quantrill. numberFire's models project Judge to score 15.0 FanDuel points at the FanDuel salary of...
Harrison Bader in center field for Yankees on Tuesday evening
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is batting ninth in Tuesday's Game One American League Division Series contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Bader will patrol center field after Aaron Hicks was sent to the bench in New York versus Cleveland's right-hander Cal Quantrill. numberFire's models project Bader to score 8.3...
MLB Betting Guide: Monday 10/11/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Saturday 10/8/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like?. Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 10/11/22
The Division Series begins on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 1:07 pm ET and the last one getting under way at 9:37 pm ET. Let's see which pitchers and stacks stick out on the four-game slate. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate...
Marcell Ozuna omitted from Braves' Game 1 lineup Tuesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves included Ozuna on their NLDS roster, but they are holding him out versus the Phillies' southpaw. William Contreras will work as the designated hitter and fifth batter for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Max Fried and hit sixth.
Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in NLDS Game 1
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Marsh went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and a pair of strikeouts in the Wild Card round, but the lefty hitter will take a seat against the Braves' southpaw in Game 1 on Tuesday. Matt Vierling will replace Marsh in center field and hit eighth.
Darlington: Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (back) will play in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (back) is reportedly available for Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. According to Jeff Darlington, Gage will suit up against his former team despite his questionable designation with a back injury. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Gage to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
Jose Altuve leading off for Astros in Game 1 of ALDS
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve will start at second base and lead off the order in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. What It Means:. Here is the Astros' full lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday: Altuve 2B, Jeremy Pena SS,...
David Montgomery (ankle) will play for Bears in Week 5
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (ankle) is available for Week Five's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. After two limited practices following his absence in Week Four, Montgomery will suit up against his division rivals. In an opportunity versus a Minnesota unit ranked 28th (23.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Montgomery to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 5 matchup versus Seattle
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite two limited practices, Landry will not suit up at home for Week Five's contest. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more targets versus a Seattle unit ranked 11th (25.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
Tee Higgins (ankle) active for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins is dealing with a minor ankle ailment, but that won't stop him from suiting up in a big divisional matchup versus Lamar Jackson and Co. Our models project Higgins for...
