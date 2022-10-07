ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Who gets City Bank’s money for Lubbock-area nonprofits? You choose

By James Clark
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — City Bank announced voting for nonprofits to win a share of $60,000 Thursday. The yearly Community Rewards registration is open until 8:00 p.m. November 3, with voting open to the public from November 7 through December 2.

Nonprofits can register at city.bank/communityrewards .

Those who register before October 26 at 8:00 p.m. will be entered in a random drawing for one of six $500 prizes.

Rewards will go to the top five recipients in each category:

  • First place $4,000
  • Second place $2,000
  • Third place $1,500
  • Fourth place $1,000
  • Fifth place $500

The top overall vote-getter will receive an additional $3,000.

The categories are: Basic Human Needs, Health & Wellness, Youth Development & Advocacy, Education & Youth Services, Community Contribution & Leadership and Animal Welfare & Environment.

City Bank to cover $50k fine issued to Texas Tech over field rushing

“Since its inception in 2008, Community Rewards has awarded $780,000 to more than 140 charitable entities in Lubbock and around the South Plains,” City Bank said. “In addition, the campaign has helped increase the awareness and public support of these organizations and their missions.”

Voters must be 18 or older. Winners will be announced the first full week of December.

Texas Tech to provide some screenings at no-cost to uninsured living in Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new grant will allow the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center team to provide no-cost colorectal cancer screenings and colonoscopies to underinsured and uninsured people living in the 15 counties that make up the South Plains region, TTUHSC told Everythinglubbock.com on Tuesday. “We know one thing for sure: West Texans are […]
LUBBOCK, TX
