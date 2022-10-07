Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Cold nights with highs in the 50s and 60s

Read full article on original website
Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Warmer for the first part of the week with rain midweek
BUCYRUS—Sunny for Monday and Tuesday, we will see a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Here is your Work Week Weather Forecast from the National Weather Service brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Columbus Day—Sunny, with a high of 68....
Roofing company offers more than a new set of shingles
BUCYRUS–A roofing company is making the switch from shingles to other key services as winter looms for North Central Ohio residents. Roofsmith Restoration, already known for installing premium asphalt shingles manufactured by Owens Corning, is now equipped to do gutter replacements and blown-in insulation services, according to project manager Jesse Groves.
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario. John Petitt—45...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Wind Turbines bad for Airstrip
I am a proud born and raised Crawford County resident, graduate of Buckeye Central schools, where I was well prepared to attend college and begin a career. My path took me away from Crawford County, but every time I visit my parents, it feels like my true home. I’m very proud of my Crawford County heritage, and I’m incredibly thankful for the people of character who poured into me there.
Folk artist William Florian to kick-off Five Nights
MARION—The Ohio State University at Marion’s Five Nights on Campus performing arts and entertainment series opens the 2022-23 season Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. with folk guitarist William Florian in Morrill Hall Auditorium. Florian has had an amazing musical journey, starting at age 11 when he received...
Judy Ann Blicke Howard Rhode
Judy Ann Blicke Howard Rhode, 91, of Bucyrus, died October 9, 2022 at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus following a short period of declining health. Judy was born in Bucyrus on September 8, 1931 to Juilliard Hall and Evalyn Quay Blicke. Growing up, she was known to be a hardworking tomboy, having held jobs as a janitor and filling station attendant in her youth. She also worked on a dude ranch in Colorado.
Galion City Schools Participating in Mental Health First-Aid Training
GALION—The safety and well-being of our students have always been the top priorities for Galion City Schools, and the focus on our students’ welfare includes their mental health. One in five students has had a mental health disorder in their life, with 50% of mental illnesses beginning at age 14.
Renaissance announces open registration for RYOT workshop showcase
MANSFIELD—Under the direction of Lori Turner, the Renaissance Youth Opera Theatre (RYOT) announces open registration for its Workshop Showcase, scheduled for January 28, 2023. What’s better than a fully staged musical? Fully staged scenes from lots and LOTS of musicals (and plays)! Designed to focus on the individual performer,...
Harold W. “Curly” Siefert
Harold “Curly” Siefert, 81, of Nevada, passed peacefully at Altercare of Bucyrus on Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born August 27, 1941 in Bucyrus to the late Floyd “Flip” and Lucy (Frisch) Siefert. He completed his schooling at Bucyrus High School and worked 36 years at Timken. Following his retirement he worked on motorcycles, cars, trucks and tractors for friends and fellow Nevada residents.
