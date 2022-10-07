Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Cold nights with highs in the 50s and 60s

I am a proud born and raised Crawford County resident, graduate of Buckeye Central schools, where I was well prepared to attend college and begin a career. My path took me away from Crawford County, but every time I visit my parents, it feels like my true home. I’m very proud of my Crawford County heritage, and I’m incredibly thankful for the people of character who poured into me there.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO