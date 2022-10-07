Read full article on original website
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was Almost Fired for Describing Kitty as a ‘Tramp’
'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake played Kitty for 19 years, but nearly lost her job when she called the character a 'tramp.'
Cardi B Rings In 30th Birthday With A Burlesque Celebration
Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday with a burlesque-themed spectacle dubbed the “Dirty Thirty Cabaret.” On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Bronx artist partied the night away at the Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles, with her and her guests dressed in elegant garments and costumes, a la Josephine Baker. More from VIBE.comQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Quavo Implies Saweetie Cheated In New "Messy" SongKanye West Wants Jamie Foxx To Play Him In A Biopic Cardi hired actors and performers to help capture the feeling and atmosphere of an authentic burlesque event, with performers dressed in shiny silver and...
The Trailer For The ‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon’ Documentary Is Here, And It Looks Incredible
This looks incredible. Coming to theaters for a limited run December 5-7 is a new documentary focused on the spiritual journey of country legend Johnny Cash. Called Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, the new film will feature interviews with his sister Joanne Cash Yates and Johnny’s son Carter Cash, as well as Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Wynonna Judd, Jimmie Allen, Alice Cooper and Franklin Graham, among others. The documentary is produced by Fathom Events, Kingdom Story […] The post The Trailer For The ‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon’ Documentary Is Here, And It Looks Incredible first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Glee’ Controversies Explored In Discovery+ Docuseries From Ample Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ and ID are exploring the real story behind Fox’s hit series Glee. The streamer has ordered a three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment, the company behind HBO docuseries The Invisible Pilot and Facebook’s 9 Months with Courteney Cox. The series will have access to key cast and crew members, who will share first-hand stories of their time on the comedy drama series that ran for over 100 episodes between 2009 and 2015. It will lift the curtain to reveal the highs and lows of the production and the on-set community and will also feature testimonials of close family and friends with never-heard-before...
