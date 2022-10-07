Read full article on original website
In 2018, a one-off concept called the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign was unveiled in celebration of half a century of existence for both the Skyline and the Italian design house. But following its debut at that year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, there appeared to be enough demand for the unique take on the Nissan GT-R to be produced in limited numbers. Just 50 were set to be built by hand at a price of €900,000, which at the time worked out to a little over $1.1 million. Thanks to the global pandemic, production took even longer than expected, with order books closing in July of this year. Now, one of those examples has come up for sale.
Rēˈmastər/ verb: to create a new master of especially by altering or enhancing the sound quality of an older recording. We've heard a lot of marketing speak around the restomodding world over the years, and "re-imagined" makes our skin crawl. Restomod companies need a verb, though, as companies like Porsche can be litigious over the use of their trademarks. However, we like the term remastered as, like in music, Gunther Werks is taking a classic and making it the best it can be now. Amongst the list of objectives for the Gunther Werks remasters is to retain the integrity of the original driving experience. It has to feel and drive like a 993-generation 911 but far exceed the ability of the cars engineered in the 1990s. That means lighter, faster, more grip, and better balance - which is no mean feat considering the engine is right at the back.
As we get closer to the end of the year and the beginning of the 2023 World Endurance Championship season opener, more and more manufacturers are revealing their plans for the new hybrid hypercar era. We've already seen Acura's entry to the series, and BMW showed off its M Hybrid V8 race car last month. But what about Ferrari's entrant? We got our first look at the car in June, and now the Italian automaker has said that the new car will be revealed at the final of the Ferrari World Finals at Imola, finishing that series' season off with a bang.
First revealed in Europe last year, the 2022 Audi RS3 performance sedan recently arrived at dealerships in the US and is ready to tear up the streets with its 401-horsepower turbocharged five-cylinder engine. Despite being so new on the market, it appears Audi is already preparing a facelift for its...
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Audi decided to pull the plug on the Audi R8. Audi has yet to decide whether a true successor to its iconic supercar will be made, but if so, it will be electric. The high-revving V10 will reportedly be ditched in favor of electric motors and a single-speed drive unit. Once Lamborghini is done with the Huracan, the V10 will disappear forever. We expect that the Italian brand is already working on a twin-turbo V8.
When you read the words "tuned G-Wagen," there's probably a pretty specific image that pops into your head. Odds are, that image is of a Brabus. Of all the loud, absurd, and undoubtedly controversial cars Brabus makes, it is perhaps best known for its take on the Mercedes G-Wagen. In...
The Mazda Miata is an icon. It will likely always be a paragon of affordable sports car fun. Many have tried to dethrone the ever-popular roadster, and many have failed. So, let's talk about the time Volkswagen thought about giving it a try and then thought better of it. What...
If you've never heard of the Alpine A110, it's France's answer to the Porsche 718 Cayman and Toyota GR Supra. Those are serious little sports coupes, but then so is the Alpine. The standard A110 is already a spectacular driving tool, but Alpine recently turned up the wick and introduced the A110 R - a stripped-out, focused iteration that can hit 62 mph in 3.9 seconds.
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
The iconic Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and that's a big deal for Porsche fans. The original was the first car to wear the RS (Rennsport) badge and has created a lineage of wonderful sports cars, such as the modern-day 911 GT3 RS.
Recently, we attended the launch of the Bentley Bentayga EWB in Vancouver. Aside from enjoying some of the country's natural splendor in a Bentayga, we also spoke with Bentley's engineers and PR folks about various topics. One of those topics was the ill-fated Felicity Ace. Once it was brought up,...
Long before the 718 Boxster and Cayman hit the scene, Porsche had smaller, more affordable sports car offerings in its range. In the '80s and '90s, they were the 924, 944, and 968 ranges. Before that, however, the German firm worked with now-parent company Volkswagen to create the 914. While...
One of the most intense automotive fights that we are preparing ourselves for is the battle between the Ram TRX and the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor R. Unfortunately, while the new powertrain is highly anticipated, it looks like it still may not be enough to cross the line before its most prominent competitor in a short sprint race.
Buick, like many, is going electric. But that doesn't mean the brand is giving up on its heritage of some fine performance models. To that end, CarBuzz has discovered trademark filings by General Motors for "Electra GS" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which suggests a high-performance EV is in the works.
There's a new problem with the rise in sales of electric vehicles but it has nothing to do with insufficient charging infrastructure, the tax credit debacle, or even the fact that not all EVs are great for the environment. Car haulers are finding that the current weight limits imposed on transportation trucks in the USA are making it a challenge to deliver EVs efficiently, simply because they're so much heavier than gas-powered cars.
In October last year, the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was finally revealed to the world. As expected, it arrived with 670 horsepower courtesy of a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8, and despite six-figure pricing, demand for the car has been a source of financial success for Chevy. But is it worth its asking price of over $106,000, or can you find similar performance in the nameplate's recent front-engine predecessors?
If you wanted to purchase a Toyota Avalon, the last "traditional" full-size sedan from the Japanese giant that Americans may see for the foreseeable future, this window of opportunity may have passed. We say traditional sedan because the all-new Crown that will soon replace the Avalon is quite a different prospect with its hybrid powertrain and unconventional crossover-style body.
For dyed-in-the-wool Alfa Romeo fans, the automaker is a mere shadow of what it once was. Yes, products like the Giulia Quadrifoglio show remnants of an enthusiast brand, but vehicles like the Tonale show that Alfa-Romeo is chasing the mainstream consumer. And who can blame them? That's where the money is - but we do miss the iconic sports cars of the past, vehicles like the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.
Novitec knows how to tune up a supercar. The Ferrari SF90 Spider, in standard guise, already isn't messing around, and the tuning firm's upgrades make that even more evident with 1,109 horsepower and yet more carbon fiber bodywork. With the new Novitec changes, this SF90 will hit 62 mph in...
Here's some news that's bound to upset everyone who has a 2022 or 2023 Ford Maverick on order. You can now hire a Maverick from U-Haul for just $19.95 per day, excluding fuel, mileage, and insurance. The Maverick Truck Club foundone of U-Haul's cars and snapped a photo. It's an...
