MLive.com
Amani Oruwariye benched by Lions in New England, Amon-Ra St. Brown active
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye has been benched in New England, a stunning development for a veteran cornerback who once looked like he might cash in when his contract expires at the end of the season. He will watch the Detroit Lions fight for their season in street clothes, a healthy inactive for the first time since his rookie year.
MLive.com
Why the Detroit Lions benched longtime starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye is playing like one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season. By ProFootballFocus’ measure, he has been the worst cornerback in the league this season. With promising young cornerback Jerry Jacobs due back at the bye, and Jeff Okudah certainly not coming off the field, Oruwariye’s days in the starting lineup seemed like they could be numbered.
MLive.com
4 reasons why Tigers’ 2022 season went south
DETROIT -- When did things start to go wrong in 2022?. Maybe it was that chilly weekend in Kansas City. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
With help on the way, Lions cutting WR Maurice Alexander
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced they are cutting wide receiver Maurice Alexander. Alexander was signed last week to help the Lions get through their injury troubles at wide receiver. DJ Chark did not play in the loss against New England because of an ankle injury, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was largely ineffective while playing through a high ankle sprain. He caught four passes for just 18 yards, matching the second-worst game of his career.
MLive.com
Givani Smith among Red Wings placed on waivers
Givani Smith might have been hard-pressed to earn a spot in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup this season. Now, he might not even be on their 23-man roster. The Red Wings on Sunday waived Smith, the rugged winger who has struggled to find consistency and remain in the lineup the past two seasons.
MLive.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown limited to one of his worst games ever due to high ankle sprain
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amon-Ra St. Brown says he is dealing with a high ankle sprain, an injury notorious for being extremely painful to play through, and has a nasty habit of nagging those who try to do so anyway. St. Brown tried to do so anyway, without much success. The...
MLive.com
Lions’ Saivion Smith carted off via ambulance, taken to hospital with neck injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Saivion Smith is a practice-squad defensive back who earned the surprise start at safety on Sunday in New England. But Smith collapsed on his first play of the game because of a neck injury, and was taken directly to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Smith opened...
MLive.com
12 Tigers would be due $30.6 million in arbitration, projections say
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ 12 arbitration-eligible players are due $30.6 million, according to projections released Monday. The projected numbers are released annually by MLB Trade Rumors.
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Lions’ mismanagement with kicker position now haunting them
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions’ losing streak has hit three games after a 29-0 shutout on Sunday in New England. Here are three things we learned in the defeat. Dan Campbell has a kicker problem. There is no other way to explain the decision to go for it on fourth-and-9, while trailing just 6-0 in the second quarter. He didn’t try, either.
MLive.com
Saivion Smith has ‘full motor skills,’ cleared to fly home after hospitalization
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith has been discharged from a local hospital and cleared to fly back home to Detroit on the Lions’ team plane, excellent signs that a scary situation might prove to be more scare than anything else. “He’s got full motor skills,”...
MLive.com
NFL Week 6 picks straight up and odds for all 14 games plus spread picks
MLive.com
Carolina Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start
The NFL season is only five weeks old, but one team is ready to move on from their head coach. The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that it is parting ways with third-year head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule, 47, leaves with an 11-27 record. The Panthers fell to 1-4 after a...
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff has got to take better care of ball
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Jared Goff has played well this season. So enough that some are openly wondering whether the quarterback is playing his way into the long-term future of the position in Detroit. He also has three turnovers that went for six points the other way this season, all of...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan running back excels as Tennessee Titans’ lead kick returner
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on pace for another 1,300-plus rushing yards this season and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. That production, however, hasn’t prevented his backup Hassan Haskins from making an impact as an NFL rookie. The Titans drafted the former...
MLive.com
‘Worse’ roughing the passer call after sack of Tom Brady draws criticism from NFL analysts
A roughing the passer penalty called after Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was sacked late in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons has drawn heavy criticism from NFL observers. The play, which came in the late stages of the Bucs’ 21-15 win, occurred when Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett hit...
‘72 Dolphins overcome first big break of the season (to Bob Griese) to roll past Chargers
Dolphins 24, Chargers 10 (Oct. 15, 1972) With sellout crowds of close to 80,000 now the norm in the Orange Bowl, never had a gathering of so many people gone so silent than midway through the first quarter when the 4-0 Dolphins hosted the San Diego Chargers.
MLive.com
Former Michigan WR a ‘big target,’ leads Houston Texans in yards early
Nico Collins “mossing” Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell made one thing official: Collins’ second NFL season is off to a solid start. Despite the Houston Texans’ record standing at 1-3-1, the former Michigan wide receiver continues to be a bright spot for their offense. He was a key factor in the Texans’ 13-6 win over the Jaguars, leading the team in receiving yards for the second straight week. Collins had four receptions for 65 yards.
MLive.com
MLive.com
