Detroit, MI

Amani Oruwariye benched by Lions in New England, Amon-Ra St. Brown active

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye has been benched in New England, a stunning development for a veteran cornerback who once looked like he might cash in when his contract expires at the end of the season. He will watch the Detroit Lions fight for their season in street clothes, a healthy inactive for the first time since his rookie year.
Why the Detroit Lions benched longtime starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye is playing like one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season. By ProFootballFocus’ measure, he has been the worst cornerback in the league this season. With promising young cornerback Jerry Jacobs due back at the bye, and Jeff Okudah certainly not coming off the field, Oruwariye’s days in the starting lineup seemed like they could be numbered.
4 reasons why Tigers’ 2022 season went south

DETROIT -- When did things start to go wrong in 2022?. Maybe it was that chilly weekend in Kansas City. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
With help on the way, Lions cutting WR Maurice Alexander

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced they are cutting wide receiver Maurice Alexander. Alexander was signed last week to help the Lions get through their injury troubles at wide receiver. DJ Chark did not play in the loss against New England because of an ankle injury, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was largely ineffective while playing through a high ankle sprain. He caught four passes for just 18 yards, matching the second-worst game of his career.
Givani Smith among Red Wings placed on waivers

Givani Smith might have been hard-pressed to earn a spot in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup this season. Now, he might not even be on their 23-man roster. The Red Wings on Sunday waived Smith, the rugged winger who has struggled to find consistency and remain in the lineup the past two seasons.
3 things we learned: Lions’ mismanagement with kicker position now haunting them

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Detroit Lions’ losing streak has hit three games after a 29-0 shutout on Sunday in New England. Here are three things we learned in the defeat. Dan Campbell has a kicker problem. There is no other way to explain the decision to go for it on fourth-and-9, while trailing just 6-0 in the second quarter. He didn’t try, either.
NFL Week 6 picks straight up and odds for all 14 games plus spread picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 6 begins with Thursday Night Football between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, and this week marks the first of the...
Carolina Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start

The NFL season is only five weeks old, but one team is ready to move on from their head coach. The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that it is parting ways with third-year head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule, 47, leaves with an 11-27 record. The Panthers fell to 1-4 after a...
Ex-Michigan running back excels as Tennessee Titans’ lead kick returner

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on pace for another 1,300-plus rushing yards this season and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. That production, however, hasn’t prevented his backup Hassan Haskins from making an impact as an NFL rookie. The Titans drafted the former...
Former Michigan WR a ‘big target,’ leads Houston Texans in yards early

Nico Collins “mossing” Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell made one thing official: Collins’ second NFL season is off to a solid start. Despite the Houston Texans’ record standing at 1-3-1, the former Michigan wide receiver continues to be a bright spot for their offense. He was a key factor in the Texans’ 13-6 win over the Jaguars, leading the team in receiving yards for the second straight week. Collins had four receptions for 65 yards.
