Yakima Herald Republic
Julia Roberts recalls feeling 'ready' to have kids
Julia Roberts had kids at the perfect moment in her life. The 54-year-old actress - who has 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, and Henry, 15, with her husband Daniel Moder - has revealed that she reached a point in her life when she felt "ready" for motherhood. She said: "I...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ethan Hawke is a big Taylor Swift fan
Ethan Hawke is "so excited" about Taylor Swift's new album. The 'Black Phone' actor was introduced to the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's music by his daughter, Maya Hawke, and the 'Stranger Things' star revealed her famous dad is in awe of the 32-year-old singer's creative output. Maya said: "I got a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bono has a 'special friendship' with his wife
Bono has a "special friendship" with his wife. The U2 star, 62 - whose real name is Paul David Hewson - has been married to childhood sweetheart Ali Hewson, 61, since 1982 and explained that their bond as friends can sometimes "outpace" the romantic side of things. He said: "But...
Yakima Herald Republic
Stevie Nicks reveals new poem she's also releasing as a song
Stevie Nicks has revealed a new poem which she is recording as a song. The Fleetwood Mac legend has urged her fans in the United States to register to vote before the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, and she looked to inspire them with a piece of work entitled 'Get It Back'.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Khloe Kardashian says she had surgery to remove tumor from face
Khloe Kardashian recently had a tumor removed from her face, the TV personality said in a social media post this week. According to People magazine and E! News, the “Kardashians” star, 38, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to address numerous reports that she has been wearing a bandage on her cheek.
Yakima Herald Republic
Deadline founder Nikki Finke dies at 68 after a long illness
Veteran journalist Nikki Finke, who founded the entertainment trade site Deadline and who in her heyday was an elbows-out columnist serving up juicy industry scoops and gossip skewering Hollywood’s elite, has died at age 68. According to a family representative, Finke died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, Florida, after...
