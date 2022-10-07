ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Butter Boards Are All The Rage, But Are They Safe To Eat From?

By Caroline Bologna
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMeXO_0iQ7aEaF00

By now, you’ve probably heard about TikTok’s latest food trend ― the butter board.

The concept is fairly simple. It’s a board artfully coated with soft butter. Often the dairy product is smeared and swirled around in patterns and topped with elements like honey, lemon zest, flaky salt, edible flowers, herbs and more.

Think charcuterie board, but instead of meats and cheeses, it’s elevated butter. Friends might gather around the communal dish, scrape the butter off the board and onto pieces of bread with a knife, or dip their bread directly into it.

@justine_snacks

I like this one idk I’m in a silly goofy butter mood

♬ original sound - speed songs

The butter board was popularized by TikTok user and food blogger Justine Doiron aka @justine_snacks. On Sept. 15, she posted a 28-second video of herself making a butter board inspired by a recipe from Joshua McFadden’s 2017 cookbook, “Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables.” To date, the clip has racked up more than 8.5 million views on TikTok and another 11.2 million on Instagram .

Like the many viral food trends that came before it, the butter board is somewhat divisive. While some are utterly disgusted by the concept, others see it as a delightful indulgence .

Even if you’re on board with the butter board, not all food safety experts are. HuffPost spoke to Darin Detwiler, an associate professor at Northeastern’s College of Professional Studies and the author of “Food Safety: Past, Present and Predictions .”

Below, he shares some food safety concerns surrounding the butter board and advice for minimizing the risks involved.

Is the butter board safe?

It’s perhaps unsurprising that Detwiler might have a few concerns about a dish that involves groups of people huddled over a small board as they eat and touch a dairy product.

He warned would-be butter board eaters to be mindful of “cross-contamination with many hands contaminating the butter board” and “dairy products left out of refrigeration too long ― keep cold foods cold.”

Pay attention to people’s food allergies, as butter boards involve dairy and other potential allergens like tree nuts and certain fruits or vegetables. The popularity of wooden boards as the base for many butter boards on social media also gave Detwiler pause.

“Consider the inability to sanitize a wooden board, with its micro-cracks and knife gauges that harbor pathogens such as E. coli and salmonella,” he explained. “Foodborne pathogens can make everybody sick, but the most vulnerable populations ― the very young, elderly, immune-compromised, and pregnant ― are the ones most likely to end up with reported, confirmed cases, hospitalized, and even dying as a result of such an illness.”

Detwiler noted that E. coli, salmonella and listeria are typical pathogens in food and, in rare cases, can lead to severe and potentially life-threatening complications like hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Always seek medical attention if you suspect you have contracted one of these infections.

“Could people become sick from a butter board, it is 100% possible, as people have become sick from contaminated surfaces and person-to-person contact,” he added.

How can you minimize safety risks?

The risk of getting sick from a butter board still seems relatively low, according to other experts.

“This is not something that would make my top 20 list or top 50 of risky things,” food safety specialist Benjamin Chapman told The New York Times .

Although Detwiler is a little more concerned but believes a safe butter board experience is possible.

“Keep everything clean, cold, and conservative ― not too much at one time,” Detwiler said. “Also, keep in mind if people have any food allergens and keep those foods away from other foods.”

If you want to use a cutting board, choose it wisely. The United States Department of Agriculture advises using one cutting board for raw meat, poultry and seafood and a separate board for fresh produce and bread, so you might want to similarly avoid cross-contamination by using a separate platter for your butter board fantasies.

“Use a plastic board or a serving platter as opposed to a wooden board,” Detwiler recommended. “With any board, sanitize using a teaspoon of bleach to a gallon of water.”

Be mindful of timing as well. American butter tends to require refrigeration , and the USDA cautions against leaving out foods that require refrigeration for more than two hours ― and no more than one hour if the room temperature is 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Salted butter is also more protected from bacteria than unsalted butter, so more suitable for room temperature conditions.

It’s also worth noting that people in many other countries keep their butter on the counter. Even the USDA concedes butter is safe at room temperature but notes, “if butter is left out at room temperature for several days, the flavor can turn rancid, so it’s best to leave out whatever you can use within a day or two.”

Still, if you’re working with a refrigerated product and want to play it safe, limit how long people can enjoy your butter creation.

“Do not leave butter boards out for more than two hours,” Detwiler advised. He also offered a more sanitary alternative to the big sweeping masterpieces on TikTok.

“Many dirty hands can spread not only foodborne pathogens but other pathogens and viruses as well,” Detwiler noted. “Use several smaller boards, as opposed to one large board, to minimize the number of hands in the food.”

So is the butter board trend here to stay? It’s hard to say, but with the murmurings of an impending butter shortage , perhaps we won’t even have the option.

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

TikTok's Butter Boards Justify Eating Copious Amounts of Butter, and We're Here For It

In theory, slathering butter all over a cutting board and serving it with some bread is more sloppy than gourmet. But scroll through the #butterboard hashtag on TikTok, and you'll quickly understand the hype. Butter boards are assembled by first spreading pats of softened butter onto a platter, then sprinkling on a variety of toppings. The way the ingredients and flavors are carefully curated and arranged into a visually pleasing display gives off a similar vibe to charcuterie boards, and people seem to be loving them just as much.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thecountrycook.net

Easy Apple Pie Cookies

These Easy Apple Pie Cookies are fun, tasty and a great treat for fall! Using pie crust and apple pie filling, these cookies are so easy to make and are so cute!. Have you seen recipes floating around for apple pie cookies? They are cookies that are made to look like little apple pies. It usually involves a homemade dough and then making a from-scratch apple pie filling then chilling dough then rolling out dough to create the beautiful lattice topping. Well, this recipe is not that! This is a much simpler version of that recipe that you can make far quicker but still comes out tasty and just as cute! Made with pie crust, apple pie filling and a few other ingredients, these are really the most adorable cookies that you will love to make and share!
RECIPES
The Daily South

Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Food Allergies#Salmonella#Cutting Board#Dairy Product#Food Drink#Tiktok
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

The Leg Shaker

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner bounces the table with his or her leg while the two of you eat. So, what do you do if your partner bounces the table while you eat? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The Daily South

Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce

You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Air Fryer Apple Fries

These Air Fryer Apple Fries are a sweet and crunchy snack or dessert that can be made in minutes with just a small amount of ingredients!. I love all things apple! These apple fries ended up being a huge hit in my house. I've lost count how many times I've made them since! Air Fryer Apple Fries are a tasty way to turn apples into an even sweeter treat. Kids absolutely love these (along with adults!) Serve them up with a dipping sauce or not - it's up to you! These are the perfect autumn recipe to whip up using all those leftover apples. If you enjoy using your air fryer as much as I do then this Air Fryer Apple Fries recipe is the one you need!
RECIPES
Mashed

Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe

When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie

This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Emerald Media

College Cooking: old-fashioned pumpkin cookies

Nothing gets me in the season of fall more than the abundance of pumpkins. Pumpkin bread, pumpkin ice cream, pumpkin pie ––, you name it, I’ll eat it. My favorite taste of pumpkin by far would be pumpkin cookies. There’s something so satisfying about biting into a...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Angel Food Apple Spice Cake

The lightness of angel food cake is created using egg whites and the result is a cloud-like cake with a delicate cake, But, if you’ve ever wanted to add some more flavor to this traditional cake then this spiced version with apple is a perfect way to do just that.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Naan Stuffing

It’s so flavorful and bright. If someone is making chicken or turkey then the stuffing is probably what I’m actually going to be drooling over. So when I saw this recipe for naan stuffing I was all in. Naan is a flatbread traditional to India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan that’s usually cooked over an open fire. This cooking method gives the bread darker areas with more flavor and a pillowy interior that’s absolutely heavenly when doused in butter, garlic, and parsley.
RECIPES
HuffPost

HuffPost

172K+
Followers
10K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy