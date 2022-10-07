'Made in America isn't just a slogan, it's reality': Biden spotlights manufacturing 'boom' at Volvo factory

Read full article on original website
Germany's government tells citizens to brace for a recession while Biden tries to tamp down fears in the US
Germany is dealing with skyrocketing energy prices that the US is not. But the US has its own warning signs for a recession that Biden is downplaying.
Biden promises 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC decision
The Biden administration is rethinking the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia after the Middle Eastern country voted last week to slash oil production, a White House official said Tuesday. What You Need To Know. The Biden administration is rethinking the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia after the...
Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring
WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America's relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration, 60%...
Biden to prioritize China competition amid 'dangerous' Russia
President Joe Biden's administration said Wednesday it would prioritize winning a competition with China, seeing it as the only global rival to the United States, even as it also works to constrain a "dangerous" Russia. "We will prioritize maintaining an enduring competitive edge over the PRC while constraining a still profoundly dangerous Russia," the strategy said, referring to the People's Republic of China.
Israel says 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon
Israel's prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a "historic agreement" with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. What You Need To Know. Israel's prime minister says the country has reached a "historic agreement" with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border...
Tuberville, Greene slammed for racist rhetoric at Trump rallies
Democrats and advocates are condemning remarks made by Republican lawmakers Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during separate Donald Trump rallies over the weekend as racist. What You Need To Know. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are coming under fire for making racist comments during...
Former Gov. Bill Richardson 'cautiously optimistic' about Griner, Whelan release
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson said in an interview Sunday that he is “cautiously optimistic” that the U.S. will reach a deal to secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, two Americans wrongfully detained in Russia. “I am cautiously optimistic on the … negotiations,” Richardson...
Despite criticism, records show Feinstein still showing up to vote, introduce bills in the Senate
Over the course of her political career, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein has shattered more than one glass ceiling: She was the first female mayor of San Francisco and the first Jewish woman elected to the United States Senate; the first woman to chair the Senate’s all-important committees on Rules and Intelligence, and the first to have presided over a presidential inauguration in 2008.
Spain blanks US; Americans hadn't lost 2 straight since '17
PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Laia Codina and Esther González both scored for Spain in a 2-0 victory Tuesday over the U.S. women's national team, which lost a second straight game for the first time in more than five years. Codina scored in the 39th minute. It was the...
US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it. Plenty of controversy accompanies the move, known as a cost-of-living adjustment or COLA. Critics say the data the government uses to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending, and thus the inflation they’re actually feeling. The increase is also one-size-fits-all, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they may have. Here’s a look at what’s happening:
Iran's crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country's west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said. Riot police fired into residential neighborhoods...
Amazon workers rally at Schodack warehouse ahead of union vote
Dozens of union organizers and advocates rallied at the Amazon Distribution Center in Schodack ahead of their scheduled union vote on Wednesday. On Monday, they were joined by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. “If there is a warehouse and a risk of falling items, according to OSHA’s very rules, they have...
U.S. producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, its third straight decline though it is still at a painfully high level.
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An oil leak was detected on a pipeline in Poland that's the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the pipeline's Polish operator said Wednesday. The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening 70 kilometers (45 miles)...
Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing's ranks, Xi rules
GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership lineup — no small feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics. But now, days before the opening on Sunday of China’s most important political meeting in a decade, the New...
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
Central Florida draws immigrants from Central and South America
Before Orianna Torre moved to Kissimmee two years ago from Venezuela, she and her family were very familiar with the area. She's one of many poeple coming to the area for opportunities. The Hispanic population is growing. “We have come here a lot of times for like vacations, and that’s...
