If you've ever been confused about what to order at a cocktail bar, you're not alone. Mashed had the opportunity to speak with Joseph Boroski, creator of the "Ask the Bartender" podcast and owner of several J.Boroski cocktail bars in Asia. He acknowledges that patrons, despite the fact that they usually appreciate what he calls "the unique cocktail experience to be had and the stand-out ambiance and setting," also feel that his establishments are on the pricey side. As he explains, this expense is due to the fact that his bars "craft all-bespoke cocktails only from the finest ingredients and from premium spirits," meaning that their ingredients cost a bundle and they have to pass on the cost.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO