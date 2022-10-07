Read full article on original website
Related
What Does A Full Scottish Breakfast Look Like?
In the United Kingdom, breakfast is king, per The Spruce Eats. Most countries, and even some region, have their version of a traditional breakfast. But the famous full English breakfast consists of black pudding, beans, potatoes, and cabbage. Similar to the UK, a special breakfast prepared in Scotland is known as a full Scottish. If you thought that Scotland was only famous for its tartan kilts, whisky, beautiful lakes, and bagpipes, think again, as Scottish food is not something that anyone should miss out on (via Hey Explorer).
What You Should Know About Ordering 'House' Spirits At A Bar
If you've ever been confused about what to order at a cocktail bar, you're not alone. Mashed had the opportunity to speak with Joseph Boroski, creator of the "Ask the Bartender" podcast and owner of several J.Boroski cocktail bars in Asia. He acknowledges that patrons, despite the fact that they usually appreciate what he calls "the unique cocktail experience to be had and the stand-out ambiance and setting," also feel that his establishments are on the pricey side. As he explains, this expense is due to the fact that his bars "craft all-bespoke cocktails only from the finest ingredients and from premium spirits," meaning that their ingredients cost a bundle and they have to pass on the cost.
Subway UK's Leaked New Menu Will Give You Serious FOMO
Although food brands and chains are constantly bringing out new products in the United States, international locations often have their own unique menu items that turn Americans' heads. For example, Wendys' new caramel apple Frosty flavor is only available in Canada, and Korean Costco stores have jealousy-inducing trays of sushi. There are also plenty of international Subway sandwiches you can't get in the U.S., like New Zealand's habanero chili tuna wrap or South Africa's peri peri chicken sub. Now it looks like Subways in the United Kingdom are getting more new menu options, and customers across the pond are wishing they could get a bite.
Instagram Is Thrilled With Top Chef Canada's Guest Judge
America's longstanding "Top Chef" has a cousin in Canada, and Instagram has let on that a familiar face will visit the Canadian series as a guest judge. Canada is among 15 other international destinations to host a version of "Top Chef," and according to a 2011 article from the Toronto Sun, the show's success in the country was beyond expectations from the very beginning (via Web Archive).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Aldi Shoppers Are In Disbelief Of The Price Of Vanilla
With cooler temperatures already here and the holidays right around the corner, shoppers are on the hunt for baking ingredients of all sorts. One staple in any baker's pantry is vanilla, a flavor enhancer for many things we love to eat. Pairing it with chocolate or coffee cuts through the bitterness but enhances the natural sweetness of both. With fruits, vanilla tames the acid notes and rounds them out, and it lends dairy products a creamier taste (via Prepared Foods).
Who Really Invented The First IPA?
IPA is a subject of debate among beer lovers. Many craft beer enthusiasts enjoyed the flavor and mouthfeel of a well-crafted IPA. While flavor preferences are a matter of personal taste (pun intended), IPA is polarizing due to the trend toward hoppiness, according to Slate. Some love a bitter IPA while others prefer a fruity session IPA. While opinions about the taste of IPA vary, this isn't the only controversy. The historical origins are also up for debate.
Why You Should Skip The Turkey At Dairy Queen
With the holidays soon approaching, people will be hosting large gatherings of family and friends to celebrate. One popular main course item featured on many Thanksgiving and Christmas menus is turkey. It may be the only two times during the entire year when so many of us eat it, but the bulky birds reign supreme during the months of November and December.
Mashed
145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0