Case against Royalton man dismissed upon appeal

Jason Bruce Lloyd, 46, Royalton, had his motion to dismiss a felony charge of threats of violence granted by a Minnesota Court of Appeals.

“In addition, the court now finds that the delay in recharging did in fact prejudice Defendant’s case by allowing the State to have a new opportunity to submit (evidence) in a timely manner, created a delay that hinders witness’s memory and removed a jury that had been selected that may have not been favorable to the State,” read the decision from the Court of Appeals. “The Court also finds that delay in recharging also prejudiced Defendant personally as it unnecessarily restricted his free movement within a small town due to the pretrial release restrictions involved.”

Lloyd was initially charged with threats of violence - reckless disregard of risk, on Aug. 12, 2019, for an alleged incident on July 27, 2019. According to the initial complaint, Lloyd threatened to “kill the women who work in the office at Royalton City Hall,” as well as the alleged victim in the case, if his water was shut off again.

Due to pandemic protocols, the jury trial in Morrison County District Court was not scheduled to begin until Oct. 26, 2020. In the time leading up to that date, the Court had denied some of the State’s evidence against Lloyd because it was “in violation of timing requirements,” according to the Appeals Court.

Counsel for both the State and Lloyd spent the entire day, Oct. 26, 2020, selecting a jury. At the end of the day, jurors were instructed to go home, and those who had been selected would be called and asked to return for trial the following morning.

After the jury had been dismissed, counsel for the State informed defense counsel that one of its witnesses, the alleged victim’s wife, was sick and would be unavailable to testify. Upon meeting with the Court, the State asked for a continuance due to unavailability of the witness. The request was denied.

“The Court noted that the unavailable witness was not the victim, was not an essential witness, the victim was able to testify, there were other witnesses to the incident and it had taken a long time to pick a jury due to the pandemic protocol,” the Court of Appeals wrote.

The following morning, all jurors and witnesses were called in and available. Prior to the jury being sworn in, the State again asked for a continuance, though Counsel allegedly conceded that they could proceed. However, they stated that their case was stronger with the unavailable witness.

Again, the request was denied by the Court.

According to the Court of Appeals, the State then noted that it “has the prerogative to present its case as it sees fit” and “since the continuance request was denied, the State dismisses the charges but will be recharging this out later.”

The State recharged the case on Jan. 5, 2021, at which time the Court of Appeals said it also attempted to submit some of the evidence which had been denied in the pre-trial period prior to the first trial.

The Court issued an order to dismiss the complaint, but the State appealed. The Court of Appeals reversed the District Court’s decision to dismiss and remanded the case back to the District Court.

The District Court held a hearing regarding the issue of whether there was any prejudice to the Defendant’s case as a result of the delay. The matter was taken under advisement by the Court of Appeals, Jan. 7, 2022.

In its analysis, the Court of Appeals found that the Defendant’s case “was prejudiced due to the State’s dismissal and recharging, which resulted in a delay.”

According to the analysis, under the law, the prosecution is allowed to dismiss a charge without the Court’s approval, without prejudice. “Provided the State is not acting in bad faith,” it may later recharged based on the same violation.

In its appeal of the recharge, Lloyd’s defense counsel argued that prejudice had occurred in several ways.

The first was that, because there was an order for protection involved as part of Lloyd’s pretrial restrictions, his “free movement within the town” was limited, due to it being a small town. They alleged he had to avoid public places he would normally frequent to avoid the risk of running into the alleged victim. As such, he had to leave town to take care of basic needs such as grocery shopping.

The order for protection was reinstated when the Court of Appeals reversed the District Court’s initial decision, meaning it was in place for more than 29 months.

The defense also argued that, seeing as nearly two and a half years had passed since the alleged incident, the witnesses’ memories would not be as clear.

“The Defense argues that the tone, exact wording and general posturing of the witnesses is critical to this type of complaint,” read the analysis.

Defense counsel also argued that the State’s attempt to submit evidence that was not allowed in the original trial “within the appropriate timeframe” created prejudice against Lloyd.

“The Defense argues that this in essence gives the State a ‘do-over’ allowing them to use evidence that had been previously ordered not allowed,” read the analysis.

Finally, Defense counsel also argued that recharging the case allowed the State to avoid a jury “they may not have liked.”

Counsel alleged the State used pandemic protocols to dismiss the jury and get one “more to their liking” upon recharging the case.

Taking all of that into consideration, the Court of Appeals elected to dismiss the case against Lloyd based on prejudices caused by the delay.

“Therefore, the Court reaffirms the previous decision to grant the dismissal of the complaint,” read the conclusion.