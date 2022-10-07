ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

NYS Troopers Police Benevolent Association president on leave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Long-time president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, Thomas Mungeer, is on a leave of absence. The PBA confirmed the leave on Monday, though the board of directors declined to comment any further. Mungeer has been a state trooper since 1993, and has...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
informnny.com

NY Attorney General files motion to restore all challenged gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a federal judge’s temporary restrictions on some of New York’s latest gun laws, NY Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she’s filed a motion to reinstate the entire act. The Concealment Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) was introduced on September 1,...
POLITICS
informnny.com

NY paying about 30 cents less than the US average for gas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are going back up, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The national average, which has jumped closer to four dollars, is now $3.92 after increasing by 12 cents week to week. New York’s remains lower, at $3.63 per gallon. Since last Monday,...
TRAFFIC
informnny.com

Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Honda, which announced its first Ohio factory 45...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
informnny.com

Hockey skate slices teen’s neck during game

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado teenager is recovering after his neck was sliced by a skate during a hockey game Friday. Reed Borgman is the son of an employee at Nexstar’s Denver news station, KDVR. Reed was injured when he and another player fell to the ice.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy