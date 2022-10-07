Read full article on original website
Related
TikTok Is Cracking Up Over A Costco Shopper's Reaction To Its Chicken
Costco shoppers are constantly finding new items on the grocer's shelves, and with the holidays coming around, the product debuts seem to be increasing tenfold. Just within the last month alone, the chain has caught the eyes of members with a slew of never-before-seen goodies like pricey quesadilla meal kits, onion and garlic dip, and holiday-themed rugs, each of which has, in turn, generated some serious buzz online when shared by Costco-obsessed Instagrammers such as @costcohotfinds.
Steak 'N Shake's CEO Just Won A Years-Long War With Cracker Barrel
At first thought, Steak 'n Shake and Cracker Barrel seem like two franchises totally apart from one another. Steak 'n Shake is a fast food burger and shake chain that recently made a profit for the first time in four years, finding its groove by shifting to a grab-and-go service method rather than sit-down service. On another side of the food chain entirely, Cracker Barrel is a casual sit-down spot known for its Southern favorites like biscuits and fried chicken.
What The 'Costco Death Star' Actually Means For Customers
It's doubtful that your average grocery store-goer keeps their eyes peeled for subtle hints while shopping, but honestly, it might be a good idea to start. According to Taste of Home, there's a lot to learn by studying Walmart price tags. For instance, the final number on the price tag indicates how many times you should expect the item to be marked down. If it ends in "seven," it likely means the product is selling for full price, and if it ends in "five," it's probably been marked down some, though it's possible the price could drop even lower. The key is to search for price tags ending in "zero" or "one" — these have likely reached their lowest price and could even be pulled from shelves soon.
Wendy's Teased A Purple Frosty And Twitter Wants In
Fast food chain Wendy's is known for its reliable burgers and fries, but it's also been known to try out some pretty wild menu items over the years. From its collab with Pringles on spicy chicken-flavored potato crisps to its limited-edition themed combo meals based on the animated series "Rick and Morty," Wendy's has shown that it's always up for something new and unexpected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Espresso Machines Under $100 In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're an espresso lover, then you likely already know espresso machines can produce some lovely drinks but also tend to get very, very pricey. This is because, unlike a cup of brewed coffee, espresso elevates your drink by brewing it with high water pressure. This process creates a uniquely silky, thick, and crema-topped espresso shot (via Serious Eats). Producing that level of high water pressure for such a specific result requires specific equipment that can often put a serious dent in your budget.
Redditors Are Disturbed By This Taco Bell Quesadilla Order
When it comes to crying foul against brands that don't live up to their hype, there are few places better than Reddit. A quick search of almost any business on the Reddit platform will yield the good, the bad, and the unpalatable for anyone curious enough to do the research.
We Tried The New West Coast Burger From California Pizza Kitchen. Here's How It Went
There's something new at CPK, as California Pizza Kitchen is oft known: The WCB. That's shorthand for West Coast Burger, and CPK is hoping the new WCB is soon as popular as its classic pizzas The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, the California Club Pizza, or "The Works." Really, the chain is hoping its new burger becomes as popular as its many non-pizza offerings, like its Sedona Tortilla soup, Spinach Artichoke Dip, Thai Crunch salad, or Chicken Piccata.
Why One Man Married A Can Of Mtn Dew
How far would you go to snag an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas? Well, if you are Thomas Rank of Avon, Indiana, you just might get hitched for it. But Rank didn't marry the longtime love of his life, or even his one-night stand in a shotgun Vegas wedding. On October 5, Rank entered the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas to tie the knot with a can of Hard Mtn Dew, according to Food & Wine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IHOP Just Dropped An NFT, And It's Not What You Think It Is
NFTs. Chances are you've probably heard about these things while scrolling through Twitter, picked up that they are "non-fungible tokens" or something, and went on with your day. CNN describes them in the same manner as trading cards: limited, one-of-a-kind digital items whose rarity makes them increase in value. While that sounds all very technical, it hasn't stopped businesses from jumping on board the digital bandwagon — after all, valuable digital assets are still valuable assets!
Mashed
145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0