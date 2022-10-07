ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

TikTok Is Cracking Up Over A Costco Shopper's Reaction To Its Chicken

Costco shoppers are constantly finding new items on the grocer's shelves, and with the holidays coming around, the product debuts seem to be increasing tenfold. Just within the last month alone, the chain has caught the eyes of members with a slew of never-before-seen goodies like pricey quesadilla meal kits, onion and garlic dip, and holiday-themed rugs, each of which has, in turn, generated some serious buzz online when shared by Costco-obsessed Instagrammers such as @costcohotfinds.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Steak 'N Shake's CEO Just Won A Years-Long War With Cracker Barrel

At first thought, Steak 'n Shake and Cracker Barrel seem like two franchises totally apart from one another. Steak 'n Shake is a fast food burger and shake chain that recently made a profit for the first time in four years, finding its groove by shifting to a grab-and-go service method rather than sit-down service. On another side of the food chain entirely, Cracker Barrel is a casual sit-down spot known for its Southern favorites like biscuits and fried chicken.
BUSINESS
Mashed

What The 'Costco Death Star' Actually Means For Customers

It's doubtful that your average grocery store-goer keeps their eyes peeled for subtle hints while shopping, but honestly, it might be a good idea to start. According to Taste of Home, there's a lot to learn by studying Walmart price tags. For instance, the final number on the price tag indicates how many times you should expect the item to be marked down. If it ends in "seven," it likely means the product is selling for full price, and if it ends in "five," it's probably been marked down some, though it's possible the price could drop even lower. The key is to search for price tags ending in "zero" or "one" — these have likely reached their lowest price and could even be pulled from shelves soon.
RETAIL
Mashed

Wendy's Teased A Purple Frosty And Twitter Wants In

Fast food chain Wendy's is known for its reliable burgers and fries, but it's also been known to try out some pretty wild menu items over the years. From its collab with Pringles on spicy chicken-flavored potato crisps to its limited-edition themed combo meals based on the animated series "Rick and Morty," Wendy's has shown that it's always up for something new and unexpected.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#The Sharks#Plated#Americans
Mashed

The Best Espresso Machines Under $100 In 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're an espresso lover, then you likely already know espresso machines can produce some lovely drinks but also tend to get very, very pricey. This is because, unlike a cup of brewed coffee, espresso elevates your drink by brewing it with high water pressure. This process creates a uniquely silky, thick, and crema-topped espresso shot (via Serious Eats). Producing that level of high water pressure for such a specific result requires specific equipment that can often put a serious dent in your budget.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

We Tried The New West Coast Burger From California Pizza Kitchen. Here's How It Went

There's something new at CPK, as California Pizza Kitchen is oft known: The WCB. That's shorthand for West Coast Burger, and CPK is hoping the new WCB is soon as popular as its classic pizzas The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, the California Club Pizza, or "The Works." Really, the chain is hoping its new burger becomes as popular as its many non-pizza offerings, like its Sedona Tortilla soup, Spinach Artichoke Dip, Thai Crunch salad, or Chicken Piccata.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
Mashed

Why One Man Married A Can Of Mtn Dew

How far would you go to snag an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas? Well, if you are Thomas Rank of Avon, Indiana, you just might get hitched for it. But Rank didn't marry the longtime love of his life, or even his one-night stand in a shotgun Vegas wedding. On October 5, Rank entered the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas to tie the knot with a can of Hard Mtn Dew, according to Food & Wine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Seafood
Mashed

IHOP Just Dropped An NFT, And It's Not What You Think It Is

NFTs. Chances are you've probably heard about these things while scrolling through Twitter, picked up that they are "non-fungible tokens" or something, and went on with your day. CNN describes them in the same manner as trading cards: limited, one-of-a-kind digital items whose rarity makes them increase in value. While that sounds all very technical, it hasn't stopped businesses from jumping on board the digital bandwagon — after all, valuable digital assets are still valuable assets!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy