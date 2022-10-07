ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bills rule out Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, others for Steelers game

By Nick Veronica
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQg77_0iQ7YHeo00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills will be shorthanded once again this Sunday, with injuries taking two more starters out of the lineup.

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who had two interceptions last week to increase his league-leading total to four, will miss the game with a rib injury. Tight end Dawson Knox with also be held out with foot and hamstring injuries.

Poyer named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Coach Sean McDermott also ruled out receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow, who are both dealing with ankle injures. Cornerback Christian Benford remains out after breaking his hand.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he has not yet been ruled out for the game. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie remains in concussion protocol but has not yet been ruled out, either.

Poyer missed the Bills’ Week 3 game against Miami with a foot injury. McDermott wouldn’t specify Poyer’s current injury but said, “generally, ribs and soreness in that area.”

Poyer was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 4 performance against Baltimore, and was even offered $1 million if he goes on to break the league’s modern interception record.

With fellow starting safety Micah Hyde (neck) already out for the season, the Bills will be without both starters this week against Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who will make his first career start.

Bills to face Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett making 1st start in Buffalo

The Bills were also without Poyer and Hyde in Week 3, when they suffered their only loss of the season to Miami, 21-19. Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin started that game, with Hamlin earning the start last week while Poyer returned.

The Bills have more than a dozen players on the injury report this week. A full list of game statuses will be released following Friday’s practice. The Bills are favored in the game by 14 points, making the Steelers bigger underdogs than they’ve been in any game in the Super Bowl era.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie returns to practice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie made progress toward clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. McKenzie wore a non-contact jersey in his return to the practice field, and he could play Sunday against the Steelers if he does not experience symptoms resulting from the increased activity. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Jordan, NY
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Suffers Back Injury vs. Bills

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of Week 5 as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. At the end of the first quarter, Steelers defensive end Larry Ogunjobi was seen walking to the locker room with trainers. He started the game but did not play the final series of the first quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Erickson’s Top Fantasy Football Takeaways: Tight Ends (2022)

Here are my top takeaways from Week 5 and the fantasy football stats you need to know as you prepare for Week 6. You can find my full Usage Report here. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bills#Concussion#American Football#Afc Defensive Player
Yardbarker

Browns Part Ways With QB Josh Rosen, Waive TE Miller Forristall

Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves on Monday following their close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Josh Rosen was released from the practice squad, and tight end Miller Forristall was waived. Browns recently added tight end, Pharaoh Brown, to the roster and he saw action against...
CLEVELAND, OH
News Channel 34

Upstate man arrested for faking son’s death for money

ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man, Kaleb D. Stevens of Adams was arrested on October 9 after he faked his son’s death for monetary donations, according to New York State Police. Stevens was charged with the following: Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class “E” felony Scheme to Defraud in the first degree, […]
ADAMS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Sign RB Corey Clement to the Practice Squad

The former Dallas Cowboy, Corey Clement, has been signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. The running back out of University of the Wisconsin has played five years in the NFL, four with the Eagles, and one with the Cowboys. Clement was a free agent heading into 2022, allowing...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars place OLB K'Lavon Chaisson on IR

Former first-round draft pick K’Lavon Chaisson‘s struggles in the NFL will continue for at least another four weeks as the Jaguars pass rusher is headed to injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The LSU-product is dealing with a meniscus injury suffered this past Sunday that was severe enough to warrant the extended time out.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy