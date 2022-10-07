SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Hockey is coming... soon. The Minnesota Wild starts the 2022-23 season this Thursday, October 13 when they host the New York Rangers at 7 pm. To celebrate the start of the hockey season, "Hockey Is Coming" yard signs are available for fan pick up on a first come, first served basis at the following Papa Murphy's locations. There are very limited quantities available, and are likely to be picked up quickly. Get yours now!

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO