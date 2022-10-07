Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
NHL
Blues acquire Samorukov in trade with Oilers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Samorukov, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the third round (No. 84 overall) of...
NHL
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
NHL
Five players assigned to Laval Rocket
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens assigned five players to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday. Forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen, defensemen Justin Barron and Otto Leskinen, and goaltender Cayden Primeau will join head coach Jean-François Houle's contingent. The Canadiens have until 5:00 p.m. ET to submit their opening night...
NHL
Blues recall Leivo, Neighbours from Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Josh Leivo and Jake Neighbours from the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Leivo, 29, was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 14, 2022....
NHL
Breaking down Lightning-Rangers, Golden Knights-Kings
Analyst Weekes discusses North American season-opening doubleheader on ESPN. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The NHL season is back and begins with a great doubleheader. First, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at...
NHL
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
FORWARDS (14) Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the new team captain. by New York Islanders NYIslanders / NewYorkIslanders.com. Oct. 11, 1979 - Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the third captain in franchise history. Oct. 11, 1975 - The Islanders win their home...
NHL
Lineup Analysis: What to Know Heading into 2022.23
When describing the team identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby would start with the word speed. "And you can say the word experience," the captain added with a knowing grin. "That's another word that's been used a little bit more." As head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say, they...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
The Oilers begin their 2022-23 regular season when the Canucks visit Rogers Place on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers get their 2022-23 NHL season underway on Wednesday night when the Vancouver Canucks visit Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and listen live on the Oilers Radio Network,...
NHL
Hockey Is Coming Yard Signs
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Hockey is coming... soon. The Minnesota Wild starts the 2022-23 season this Thursday, October 13 when they host the New York Rangers at 7 pm. To celebrate the start of the hockey season, "Hockey Is Coming" yard signs are available for fan pick up on a first come, first served basis at the following Papa Murphy's locations. There are very limited quantities available, and are likely to be picked up quickly. Get yours now!
NHL
7 Facts: Nikita Soshnikov
The New York Islanders Russian contingent grew by one on Monday, as Nikita Soshnikov was named to the team's 23-man roster. Soshnikov signed a one-year deal on Sept. 21, as the winger was looking to return to the NHL after spending three seasons in the KHL. Get to know the Islanders new winger.
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three early-season questions
Here are three early-season questions for the Lightning as they prepare to begin their 30th anniversary campaign. Seven of the first nine games will be played on the road. There are two separate six-day trips in the season's opening three weeks. Adding in departure days - including Monday's travel day to New York City - the Lightning will be away for 14 of the season's first 20 days.
NHL
Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster
Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
NHL
Ducks Announce 2022-23 Season-Opening Roster
The Ducks have announced the club's season-opening roster for the 2022-23 season. Anaheim's 23-man roster includes 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. The Ducks roster consists of nine Anaheim draft selections, including six Ducks first-round selections: Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021); Jamie Drysdale (sixth overall in 2020); Trevor Zegras (ninth overall in 2019); Cam Fowler (12th overall in 2010); Max Jones (24th overall in 2016); Isac Lundestrom (23rd overall in 2018).
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings begin the season against familiar foe, Golden Knights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knightas:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Golden Knights. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 0 -...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Holloway, Kuzmenko, Addison among preseason standouts worth adding; season preview podcasts. Each week during the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com will provide the top 10 players to add off the fantasy hockey waiver wire. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY...
NHL
NEW SEASON, NEW TEAM
With a long journey set to begin Thursday, the Flames know they have to stay focused on the day in front of them. It's easy to look too far ahead - to ponder your spot in the playoffs and then imagine the pain, the toll, the triumph of climbing the mountain all over again.
NHL
Ducks, Honda Center Name Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling as Official Partner
The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center announced today a new multi-year partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling. For the first time since 2005, Coca-Cola products return to the Anaheim arena, effective immediately. With this new partnership, Coca-Cola's diverse beverage portfolio will be served at all of Honda Center's concession stands and...
NHL
All the Kings Men Podcast | 10 Biggest Questions for the 2022-23 Season
The LA Kings 2022-23 season is about to begin! Jim Fox and Nick Nickson join host Jesse Cohen to ask the 10 biggest questions facing the Kings in the upcoming year. The pair of veteran broadcasters look at the changes made to the organization and the changes still to come if the LA Kings want to return to the playoffs at the end of the season.
NHL
Meet the Blue Jackets: Inside the 2022-23 opening roster
From popular veterans to promising rookies, here's what to know about the guys who made the team. Like all 32 NHL teams, the Blue Jackets had to get to 23 players on the active roster by Monday evening. And like all 32 NHL teams, Columbus had hard decisions to make.
NHL
Canadiens announce opening night roster
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens announced its 22-man roster for opening night. It includes 14 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Hoffman, Sean Monahan, Michael Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki. Defensemen. Kaiden...
