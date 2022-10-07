ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

newsy.com

Fat Bear Week 2022: Alaska's Best Week Of The Year Is Underway

The brackets are set, and the competition is intense, as the contenders look to claw their way to the championship. No, we're not talking about the baseball playoffs. Yes, this is very much an actual thing. The annual tournament is a collaboration between the National Park Service and Katmai National...
ALASKA STATE
newsy.com

How Ballistic Tests Are Helping Find A Serial Killer In California

Much remains unknown about a possible California serial killer. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden told Newsy he's reminding his community to walk in pairs. "That safety message we've been messaging is to don't be alone. If you have to be out at night, you know that area, be aware of your surroundings, all those good things, you know, to minimize the opportunity to be a victim," said McFadden.
STOCKTON, CA

