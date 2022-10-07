Much remains unknown about a possible California serial killer. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden told Newsy he's reminding his community to walk in pairs. "That safety message we've been messaging is to don't be alone. If you have to be out at night, you know that area, be aware of your surroundings, all those good things, you know, to minimize the opportunity to be a victim," said McFadden.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO