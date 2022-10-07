ASMSU declares no confidence in the Board of Trustees

A bill to increase accessibility in the learning spaces on campus was passed by a unanimous vote during the Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, academic committee meeting on Sept. 29.The bill, introduced by Rep. Anthony Barash from the College of Social Science, will advocate for inclusive seating in classrooms to accommodate the different body and ability types. The representative cited the immobility of desks and chairs in Berkey Hall classrooms. The targeted academic buildings include Berkey Hall, Wells Hall, the STEM building and Kedzie Hall. After four amendments, all proposed by ASMSU Vice President for Academic Affairs Aaron Itturalde, the bill passed with no objections.Presentations and Office of the President ReportsASMSU plans to send members and representatives to the Association of Big Ten Students, or ABTS, conference this January at Penn State University. The goal of ABTS is to maximize collaboration between student governments at the Big Ten Schools, said ASMSU President Jo Kovach. The conference consists of passing legislation that affects all Big Ten Schools, federal advocacy and networking.The next General Assembly meeting will be held on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in the International Center Room 115.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO