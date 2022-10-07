ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recover $100K worth of equipment

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after recovering more than $100,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.Police responded to a report of larceny on Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The owner of a construction company told police that a newer model Kubota Skid Steer parked on the rear of the property was taken.Detectives recovered the stolen equipment in Detroit as well as two other pieces of equipment that were reported stolen out of different jurisdictions.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Oakland County, MI
Pets & Animals
Oakland County, MI
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detection Dog#Guns#Oxford High School#Wxyz Detroit
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan woman claimed to have a bomb during bank robbery, fled without money

TROY, MI – A woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to rob a bank, claiming she had a bomb, but left without any money, police said. Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa, 24, of Detroit, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10, related to a bank robbery in Troy, the Troy Police Department said in a news release. Her fingerprints matched prints found on a note that was passed to a bank teller, Troy Police said in a news release.
TROY, MI
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WILX-TV

Child marriage still legal in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Serial groper at Wayne State is caught

DETROIT – An accused serial groper at Wayne State University has been caught after four female students reported similar fondling incidents on Monday, Oct. 10, officials said. All four victims were 19-22 years old. They all described incidents in which the suspect unexpectedly hugged them and then groped them...
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 ways to deal with home-invading stink bugs this fall

An unfortunate side effect of the season: Those creepy, crawly, smelly little insects known as stink bugs are back, and they want inside your home. First reported in Michigan in 2010, the brown marmorated stink bug is an invasive species that is now well established in much of the Lower Peninsula. These bugs can and do pose a threat to farmers, as they enjoy feasting on a number of fruit and vegetable crops, but this time of year they also become a general nuisance as they sneak into our homes in search of a warm place to spend the winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township

Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims

The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy