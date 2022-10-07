Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire marshal ends Dearborn school board meeting early due to disorderly crowd
DEARBORN, Mich. – A fire marshal has ended a Dearborn school board meeting early due to the crowd becoming disorderly. The meeting was live-streamed on Monday evening, and those in attendance were often told to keep quiet as loud cheers and murmurs were heard during public comments. The situation...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women arrested for vandalizing monument in Monroe County; 1 person escapes
MONROE, Mich. – Two women were arrested and one person escaped overnight after police caught them vandalizing a monument in Monroe County. Police received a report at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) that someone was vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument at West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street. A...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver, recent high school grad both killed in crash on Macomb Community College campus
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren driver and a recent high school graduate were killed Monday in a rollover crash on the campus of Macomb Community College. Officials said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes roads in Warren. That intersection is on the south campus of Macomb Community College.
Bloomfield Township police recover $100K worth of equipment
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after recovering more than $100,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.Police responded to a report of larceny on Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The owner of a construction company told police that a newer model Kubota Skid Steer parked on the rear of the property was taken.Detectives recovered the stolen equipment in Detroit as well as two other pieces of equipment that were reported stolen out of different jurisdictions.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV
My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
Michigan Man Faces Life In Prison For Burning Pro Poker Player Alive
Prosecutors called the man 'a liar and a pervert.'
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Michigan woman claimed to have a bomb during bank robbery, fled without money
TROY, MI – A woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to rob a bank, claiming she had a bomb, but left without any money, police said. Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa, 24, of Detroit, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10, related to a bank robbery in Troy, the Troy Police Department said in a news release. Her fingerprints matched prints found on a note that was passed to a bank teller, Troy Police said in a news release.
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
fox2detroit.com
Former Westland police officer who retired after severe Covid infection helps grow Michigan's newest corn maze
NEW BOSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - If April Bobby had it her way, the family would build an animal rescue in the backyard. But her husband Matthew thinks it would be better suited as a motor cross track. Instead, the couple settled on something everyone could enjoy and celebrate: one...
WILX-TV
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
YouthQuest Halloween events will be open to the public this year
FLINT, MI – YouthQuest is hosting four Halloween events that are each open to the public this year. Each of the three events will be held at local schools on Oct. 17, Oct. 20, Oct. 21 and Halloween (Oct. 31).
Serial groper at Wayne State is caught
DETROIT – An accused serial groper at Wayne State University has been caught after four female students reported similar fondling incidents on Monday, Oct. 10, officials said. All four victims were 19-22 years old. They all described incidents in which the suspect unexpectedly hugged them and then groped them...
Kids with disabilities face off-the-books school suspensions
The phone call from her son’s school was alarming. The assistant principal told her to come to the school immediately.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 ways to deal with home-invading stink bugs this fall
An unfortunate side effect of the season: Those creepy, crawly, smelly little insects known as stink bugs are back, and they want inside your home. First reported in Michigan in 2010, the brown marmorated stink bug is an invasive species that is now well established in much of the Lower Peninsula. These bugs can and do pose a threat to farmers, as they enjoy feasting on a number of fruit and vegetable crops, but this time of year they also become a general nuisance as they sneak into our homes in search of a warm place to spend the winter.
whmi.com
Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township
Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims
The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
