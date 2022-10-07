Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
There is a lot to love about San Antonio, Texas. It makes for a great weekend getaway or even a longer trip to experience the history and culture the city has to offer. The food, the Riverwalk, and of course the Alamo are all top of the list when one visits.
Southside San Antonio community with affordable internet selling first homes
The homes will start in the $230,000 range.
flicksandfood.com
Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
KSAT 12
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
KSAT 12
SAN ANTONIO – Our exceptional drought is taking its toll on the Edwards Aquifer. As of Saturday, Oct. 8, the 10-day average streamflow at Comal Springs has dipped below 100 cfs, which has triggered Stage 4 restrictions from the Edwards Aquifer Authority. What Does This Mean For You?. This...
KSAT 12
SAN ANTONIO – Taco and margarita lovers, get excited! Toyota Field is hosting the stadium’s first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival on December 3. The one-day event will take over the stadium with a tasty selection of tacos and margaritas with live professional wrestling. The festival will include eight different vendors.
KOCO
The San Antonio beer community represented at the Great American Beer Festival and one brewery brought home gold. The annual competition was held Oct. 6-8 in Denver, Colorado. Texas brought home 22 medals overall, three of which came from the Alamo City. Roadmap Brewing took gold international-style pilsner with Alright,...
One of Texas' approved medical cannabis suppliers negotiating lease for San Antonio dispensary
'We've identified three or four locations in San Antonio that we like, and we're in different stages of negotiations with each of those locations,' Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation's CEO said.
sanantoniomag.com
If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time. That’s the message from animal rescue organizations and volunteers in San Antonio who say they’re overwhelmed with the need. “It is a very, very hard time to be a dog or a...
