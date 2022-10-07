ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lockhart, TX
City
Rockport, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
flicksandfood.com

Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu

Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Roadtrip#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Time#Road Trips#Travel Destinations#American#Hill Country#Tiktoks
98.7 Jack FM

[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
KSAT 12

Toyota Field to host Taco and Margarita Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Taco and margarita lovers, get excited! Toyota Field is hosting the stadium’s first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival on December 3. The one-day event will take over the stadium with a tasty selection of tacos and margaritas with live professional wrestling. The festival will include eight different vendors.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KOCO

San Antonio brewery claims gold at Great American Beer Festival

The San Antonio beer community represented at the Great American Beer Festival and one brewery brought home gold. The annual competition was held Oct. 6-8 in Denver, Colorado. Texas brought home 22 medals overall, three of which came from the Alamo City. Roadmap Brewing took gold international-style pilsner with Alright,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio’s Homeless Pets Need Your Help

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time. That’s the message from animal rescue organizations and volunteers in San Antonio who say they’re overwhelmed with the need. “It is a very, very hard time to be a dog or a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy