King City, CA

Goodwill collection drive returns to King City this weekend

KING CITY — Community Food Pantry of King City will be partnering again with Goodwill Industries for another collection drive this weekend. The food pantry is asking King City residents to bring new or gently used items — such as clothing, shoes, books, blankets, linens, curtains, dishes, kitchenware, bikes, DVDs, small kitchen appliances and all other general household items — to the Goodwill donation trailer.
KING CITY, CA
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 5, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 12:06 a.m. Delaying an investigation on Walnut Av. 7:35 a.m. Attempted burglary on Oak Av. 11:30 a.m. Traffic collision with injury on Elm Av. 12:20 p.m. Traffic collision on 10th St. 1:17 p.m. DUI and driving without a license on 10th...
SALINAS, CA
Valley awards honor King City High School Agriculture Department and FFA

KING CITY — King City High School Agriculture Department and FFA were recognized with the 2022 Education Award last Saturday at the 16th Annual Valley of the World Awards, presented by the National Steinbeck Center. The school is home to a state-ranking ag program, which offers 16 different courses...
KING CITY, CA
Death notices for Oct. 7-8

Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
ATASCADERO, CA
2 Watsonville residents killed in head-on crash: CHP

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on Maher Road around 5:10 a.m. A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it crossed into on-coming traffic and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder, according to investigators.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale

PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed with KION that two people have died after a two car crash occurred on Maher Road. CHP told KION that the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Monday morning. A 2012 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Maher Road and a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound on Maher The post Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Another Scandal at the Jail

Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task Force arrested a man after finding a 9mm handgun and gang indicia on Wednesday morning. The South Monterey County Task Force served two search warrants in Greenfield and another in Salinas for firearms investigation, said police. In Greenfield, investigators found ammunition and gang indicia. A loaded 9mm The post Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
