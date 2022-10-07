BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Meet bubbly, 2-year-old Sebastian. “I would describe Sebastian as the sweetest little boy that you will ever meet, he is perfect just the way he is and just like any other little boy he loves to play ball, he loves to swing he is just perfect,” said Sebastian’s mom, Emily Johnson.

