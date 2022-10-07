Read full article on original website
Local spiritual healer gives update on Hurricane Ian relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Red Cross volunteer from Bowling Green has been helping with hurricane recovery efforts in Ft. Myers. Deane Oliva, a spiritual healer, arrived in southwest Florida about a week ago. She said hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes either immediately, or second hand from black mold.
Railroad underpass near WKU to have nightly closures
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University is temporarily closing the underpass near U.S. 68-X Russellville Road in Bowling Green. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the railroad underpass, located near WKU’s campus, will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, pending weather. The closure is due to maintenance for painting on the railroad underpass.
Lost River Cave Scarecrow Trail celebrates 11th anniversary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Fall is in full swing, and October means Lost River Cave’s Scarecrow Trail drawing in eyes from near and far. Businesses, families and local organizations have once again crafted some awesome scarecrows to line Lost River’s 72 acres. This year, the cave saw...
Man travels to Bowling Green (& 50 states) for down syndrome awareness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Meet bubbly, 2-year-old Sebastian. “I would describe Sebastian as the sweetest little boy that you will ever meet, he is perfect just the way he is and just like any other little boy he loves to play ball, he loves to swing he is just perfect,” said Sebastian’s mom, Emily Johnson.
‘Food Truck Frenzy’ benefits Feed the Need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Look out for a ‘Food Truck Frenzy’ coming your way this week. Warren County Water District will have a food truck every day to support United Way’s Feed the Need program. Each day a different food truck will be parked out front: today was Piggy...
Police: K-9 uninjured after car crashes into police cruiser
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Police say a K-9 deputy has been cleared by the vet with no injuries after a car hit a police vehicle. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office stated K-9 deputy Jason Brent was outside of his vehicle on the Bypass and Stevenson Mill Road picking up debris following an accident up the road. Officials say a vehicle then struck his police cruiser from behind at full speed.
Logan Tobacco & Heritage Festival wraps up!
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Saturday, Logan County’s Tobacco and Heritage Festival wrapped up!. Folks came out from all over to flood Russellville’s downtown square in time for the parade. Many of the floats showcased the parade’s theme, “There’s No Place Like Logan.” Some of the people waving were...
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Paws at Montana Grille
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you German American Bank, we sit down with John Shoulders who told us all about how you can help raise money for the BG/Warren County Humane Society. For more information click here.
Upcoming trick-or-treat spots; here’s where to go this month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re in the Halloween spirit early, you’re in luck!. Bowling Green is offering many trick-or-treat events this month – whether you’re looking for a trunk-or-treat event or something more. As of Monday, Oct. 10, Bowling Green is offering the following...
BG WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday alongside 100-year-old friend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – “A living history.” Those are the words Elmo Martin’s family use to describe their 102-year-old birthday boy and patriarch. Friends poured into Bowling Green’s historical Garvin House Monday to celebrate 102-year-old Elmo Martin’s very happy birthday. “It’s beautiful,” Elmo said...
Anthem Medicaid awards WKU healthcare students $100K scholarship
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kentucky Hospital Association reports our Commonwealth is facing 13,000 nursing vacancies. To encourage students to fill the 22 percent of all nursing jobs that remain empty here in Kentucky, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky awarded $100,000 of endowment scholarships toward WKU health science majors and graduates.
Former players, coaches and parents remember Rick Kelley’s little league legacy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Bowling Green East Little League has lost an icon. Rick Kelley served the community for over four decades, the team making it to the little league world series three times in the last eight years. Former players, parents and coaches remember the impact Kelley left on the sport.
