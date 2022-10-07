Wheat: Wheat markets were lower last week as the US Dollar moved higher. Concern about Russian intentions with the Black Sea grain export corridor continued. Russia has called for new recruits of at least 300,000 men for the war and threatened once again to use nuclear weapons to get its way in Ukraine. Those countries still need to get the Wheat out through Black Sea ports, but so far this has not been a problem. Russia has threatened to cut off exports from Ukraine unless it can have more exports, too, and as it tries to force its will on Ukraine. Russia now appears to be losing the war and could do something rash to try to hold things together. The demand for US Wheat still needs to show up and right now there is no demand news to help support futures. Europe is too hot and dry and the US central and southern Great Plains have also been too hot and dry. Planting and initial emergence could be affected. Dry weather has affected Indian production as well.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 HOURS AGO