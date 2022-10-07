Read full article on original website
Axyon AI Closes €1.6 Million. Roundabout Also Raises €300,000
Axyon AI, active in the development of artificial intelligence-based solutions for asset management, announced that it has closed a €1.6 million funding round underwritten by the Startup Relaunch Fund, managed by CDP Venture Capital SGR as well as ING, UniCredit, Geminea, and Metes as co-investors. Axyon AI will use...
Why The Trade Is Still Worried About Cotton Demand Moving Forward
Wheat: Wheat markets were lower last week as the US Dollar moved higher. Concern about Russian intentions with the Black Sea grain export corridor continued. Russia has called for new recruits of at least 300,000 men for the war and threatened once again to use nuclear weapons to get its way in Ukraine. Those countries still need to get the Wheat out through Black Sea ports, but so far this has not been a problem. Russia has threatened to cut off exports from Ukraine unless it can have more exports, too, and as it tries to force its will on Ukraine. Russia now appears to be losing the war and could do something rash to try to hold things together. The demand for US Wheat still needs to show up and right now there is no demand news to help support futures. Europe is too hot and dry and the US central and southern Great Plains have also been too hot and dry. Planting and initial emergence could be affected. Dry weather has affected Indian production as well.
Morocco Issues First Permits for Cannabis Cultivation
Morocco officially launched its legal cannabis industry last week, issuing the first 10 permits for cannabis production in the country. The Moroccan government legalized the regulated production and commercialization of cannabis for medical and industrial purposes last March. Under the law, farmers in northern areas of Morocco who organize themselves...
