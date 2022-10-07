ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Scripted TV and Movies Ignore Climate Change Concerns in Storytelling

A new study from nonprofit environmental firm Good Energy and the USC Norman Lear Center found few references to climate change and environmental crises in a survey of more than 37,000 scripts from 2016 to 2020. The study aimed to track the level of “climate change representation” in mainstream scripted...
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Community Policy