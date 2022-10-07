ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

‘Broncos owe Drew Lock an apology’: Is Russell Wilson making Denver fans mad?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIYDi_0iQ7XNzN00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Concern is growing for the Denver Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson and coach Nathaniel Hackett after another dismal primetime game.

The Broncos lost to the Colts 12-9 at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday night in overtime.

Broncos blow lead, lose to Colts in overtime

Wilson’s woes

Wilson had a rough night, finishing the game with two interceptions, four sacks, and a quarterback rating of 15.9.

Many fans took to social media to share their frustrations with the team and Wilson, with much of their anger pointed toward how much the Broncos paid Wilson.

He got a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension in September before he even played one snap with the Broncos.

What are people saying on social media?

If you looked at social media during the game or even on Friday morning, Wilson, his wife Ciara, and Drew Lock were trending.

Before the game went into overtime, Broncos fans were seen leaving the stadium in droves.

“I’m really speechless right now and I’m the guy who picked the Broncos to go 8-9 this year. I think this might be the most upset #BroncosCountry has been in the last 7 years and we’ve witnessed some bad football. How we feeling Broncos Country?” former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley said.

“It’s looking more and more likely the Broncos purchased a lemon. Russ has been AWFUL so far this season. We’re not riding anywhere with him playing like this. Love my Broncos but ish for the birds. I’m sorry #BroncoCountry for this terrible display of offensive football,” former Broncos tight end and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe said.

“Denver trading five first and second-round picks for Russell Wilson is going to go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history,” sports host Joe Giglio said on Twitter.

“Tonight Russell Wilson often made Baker Mayfield look like Tom Brady,” sports host Skip Bayless said.

“The Denver Broncos might be the worst team in the NFL. They are definitely the worst offense. What a disaster of a game. Disaster of a season for them. Disaster of a trade for Russell Wilson and they are now stuck,” sports columnist RJ Ochoa said on Twitter.

Russell Wilson criticized despite Broncos win

Apologize to Drew Lock?

Other fans took to social media to say that the Broncos should apologize to Drew Lock.

“Broncos owe Drew Lock an apology.” Twitter user Andrew said. “Broncos owe Drew Lock an apology.” Vic Tafur with The Athletic said.

“I can’t believe the Broncos traded Drew Lock for this guy.” sports analyst Jeff Goodman said on Twitter.

“The Broncos could’ve just kept Drew Lock and might’ve had similar results. Only difference is they could’ve added even more playmakers.” Twitter user Dontae said.

Orange and Blue Report

Whether you want to keep up with scores or stats, or even injuries and standings, FOX31 has you covered with the Orange & Blue Report .

The Broncos next game will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 11

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral

After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ciara
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Russell Wilson
FanSided

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady makes bold statement about the NFL

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady always calls it as he sees it. He had a bold take on the quality of the current game in the NFL. Tom Brady obviously has a lot on his plate right now. Between a torrent of divorce rumors off the field and dealing with a plethora of issues on the field, such as wide receiver injuries and terrible play calling, the guy is probably at his whit’s end.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust

It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Tony Romo Had Warning For Rest Of NFL On Sunday

CBS' Tony Romo had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo made quick work of Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. And with a high-powered offense and a defense to match, Romo believes this is a team to be reckoned with across the National Football League.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching

The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs. The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy