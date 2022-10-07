CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County needs to build a new jail, councilmembers agreed Tuesday, but they will wait until the next executive is elected to finalize plans. Council President Pernel Jones, Jr., announced that the body is postponing decisions on all jail-related legislation until the next executive takes office. Discussion on the items had previously been tabled at the earlier Committee of the Whole meeting.

