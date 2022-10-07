Read full article on original website
Parma City School District seeks approval of Issue 9 on Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation new-money levy, the district returns to the ballot on Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue -- costing a $100,000 homeowner $11.53 a...
Fairview Park City Schools optimistic about passage of operating levy renewal Issue 7
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Voters on Nov. 8 will be deciding Issue 7, which is an operating levy renewal first approved nearly 20 years ago. “So far, folks have been very positive about it,” Fairview Park City Schools Superintendent Keith Ahearn said. “They see the value in the schools and they want to see the positive trends continue.”
North Olmsted City Schools promoting the importance of passing Issue 8
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A new-money ask is what’s at stake in North Olmsted where voters are being asked to approve North Olmsted City Schools’ Issue 8 on the Nov. 8 ballot. The combined 7.8-mill operating levy and bond issue, which if approved will cost a $100,000 homeowner...
Lakewood YMCA dedicates Susan’s Garden for longtime volunteer: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The Lakewood YMCA recently opened Susan’s Garden, which was created to honor the memory of YMCA Board of Directors member Susan Conway Grimberg and her husband, Bill. “When the Lakewood YMCA went through a capital project, Susan Grimberg was one of the key volunteers making sure...
North Olmsted launches ‘Safe & Healthy Homes’ and ‘Fix Our Fronts’ initiatives
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Announced earlier this year as part of North Olmsted’s first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding were two programs aimed at reinvesting in neighborhoods and catalyzing economic development. Launched in late September, the “Safe & Healthy Homes” home repair program, which is in...
cleveland19.com
Summit County school district launches investigation after alleged ‘school bus segregation’
STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools has launched a full investigation after a student says they were separated by their race on the school bus. The student’s mother tells 19 News she is distraught over this situation. “I received a phone call from my child and they...
Say Yes Cleveland support specialist funding in jeopardy in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A central pillar of Cuyahoga County’s Say Yes to Education program – which sends underprivileged students to college for free – is in jeopardy after an unexpected shortfall in funding. Say Yes Cleveland, which was established in 2019, grants Cleveland Metropolitan School District...
Strongsville residents to vote Nov. 8 on tax renewals for firefighters, stormwater management
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Residents will vote on two tax renewals -- one for the Strongsville Fire Department, the other for stormwater management -- in the Nov. 8 general election. Issue 88 is a 1.5-mill fire department levy, first approved in 1984. It’s one of two municipal levies that fund firefighter...
Debate continues over Cleveland Heights City Council-mayor accord on interactions
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council continues to go back and forth over a written agreement on how to seek information from Mayor Kahlil Seren and input from his department directors. Seren, Council President Melody Joy Hart and Vice President Craig Cobb all signed a Sept. 21 “memorandum of understanding”...
Brecksville residents to vote Nov. 8 on Brew Garden owner’s plan for restaurant-party center
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- On Nov. 8, voters here will decide whether the owner of Brew Garden in Strongsville and Middleburg Heights can build a fine-dining restaurant/party center at the northeast corner of Miller and South Edgerton roads. In July, City Council placed on the November ballot a rezoning that the...
Projected construction costs continue to spiral in Shaker’s formation of Lee Road Action Plan
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Coming down the home stretch on the public engagement phase of the Lee Road Action Plan, projected construction costs continue to spiral. The proposed construction date has also been pushed back a year -- to 2026 -- for the transportation overhaul featuring a city-length “road diet,” including an off-road, two-way bicycle track and additional amenities along the Chagrin-Lee corridor from Van Aken Boulevard south into Cleveland.
Almira’s after-school program helps Grace confront the trauma of losing her father: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the lesson begins, the students are asked to share a time when they’ve felt sad. A boy in the front row throws out a snarky example: When his teacher gives him a lot of homework. The girl slumped in the back quips that she’s sad when people ask her stupid questions – a clear dig at the lesson.
Julie Billiart Schools of Lyndhurst to buy former Chippewa Elementary School in Brecksville for $1.3 million
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Julie Billiart Schools, which educates children in kindergarten through eighth grade who have learning challenges such as autism, anxiety and dyslexia, is buying the former Chippewa Elementary School for $1.3 million. Meanwhile, no one has offered to purchase the former Highland Drive Elementary School, so the Brecksville-Broadview...
Cuyahoga County puts all jail planning on hold
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County needs to build a new jail, councilmembers agreed Tuesday, but they will wait until the next executive is elected to finalize plans. Council President Pernel Jones, Jr., announced that the body is postponing decisions on all jail-related legislation until the next executive takes office. Discussion on the items had previously been tabled at the earlier Committee of the Whole meeting.
Thomas A. Teodosio for 9th Ohio District Court of Appeals, Feb. 9 term: endorsement editorial
Thomas A. Teodosio is a well-known political figure in Summit County, having served six years on Summit County Council. But more pertinent for voters this year is Teodosio’s 16 years of distinguished judicial service since then, including six on the 9th Ohio District Court of Appeals. Teodosio, 65, of...
Strongsville mulls ban on shipping containers, railway cars in residential districts
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- City Council is debating whether to regulate or ban giant shipping containers and railway cars in residential districts. Their use is becoming increasingly popular outside people’s homes. People typically use the containers as dens -- “man caves” or “she-sheds” -- and as work sheds, Law Director...
Conversion of offices to apartments lead to lower office vacancy rates in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two new reports sizing up the use of downtown Cleveland office space note shrinking vacancy rates, but say that is in part due to conversion of office space to residential uses. Real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle released a report that showed office vacancies had decreased...
cleveland19.com
Loaded gun found at Summit County school
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
Broadview Heights residents to vote Nov. 8 on allowing townhomes at Broadview and Boston roads
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Voters here will decide Nov. 8 whether Petros Development Group in Broadview Heights can move forward with a plan for 60 townhome condominiums and/or single-family houses at the northeast corner of Broadview and Boston roads. Issue 33 would rezone the 15-acre site at Broadview and Boston...
Get ready for the fourth Bay Middle School Punkin’ Chunkin’: West Shore Chatter
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Catapults, sling shots and good, old-fashioned elbow grease enabling a human toss are some of the methods that will be used in the fourth annual Bay Middle School Punkin’ Chunkin’ event noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Cahoon Park behind the Bay Village Police Station.
