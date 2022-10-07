ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

Projected construction costs continue to spiral in Shaker’s formation of Lee Road Action Plan

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Coming down the home stretch on the public engagement phase of the Lee Road Action Plan, projected construction costs continue to spiral. The proposed construction date has also been pushed back a year -- to 2026 -- for the transportation overhaul featuring a city-length “road diet,” including an off-road, two-way bicycle track and additional amenities along the Chagrin-Lee corridor from Van Aken Boulevard south into Cleveland.
Julie Billiart Schools of Lyndhurst to buy former Chippewa Elementary School in Brecksville for $1.3 million

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Julie Billiart Schools, which educates children in kindergarten through eighth grade who have learning challenges such as autism, anxiety and dyslexia, is buying the former Chippewa Elementary School for $1.3 million. Meanwhile, no one has offered to purchase the former Highland Drive Elementary School, so the Brecksville-Broadview...
Cuyahoga County puts all jail planning on hold

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County needs to build a new jail, councilmembers agreed Tuesday, but they will wait until the next executive is elected to finalize plans. Council President Pernel Jones, Jr., announced that the body is postponing decisions on all jail-related legislation until the next executive takes office. Discussion on the items had previously been tabled at the earlier Committee of the Whole meeting.
Loaded gun found at Summit County school

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
