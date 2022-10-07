William Alexander Mackie passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota on August 26, 1934 and spent his early years in Ely, Minnesota where he graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1952 and Ely Junior College in 1954. He earned a degree in art from University of Minnesota in Duluth in 1956. After serving a brief apprenticeship at a commercial art studio in Duluth he was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio as a military artist. Shortly after his honorable discharge from the army in 1959, Bill, as he was known, began a free-lance commercial art business in San Antonio until he retired 36 years later in 1995.

