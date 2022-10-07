Read full article on original website
William Alexander Mackie
William Alexander Mackie passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota on August 26, 1934 and spent his early years in Ely, Minnesota where he graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1952 and Ely Junior College in 1954. He earned a degree in art from University of Minnesota in Duluth in 1956. After serving a brief apprenticeship at a commercial art studio in Duluth he was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio as a military artist. Shortly after his honorable discharge from the army in 1959, Bill, as he was known, began a free-lance commercial art business in San Antonio until he retired 36 years later in 1995.
Nancy A. Rodich
Nancy A. Rodich passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 at Boundary Waters Care Center with her daughter by her side. Nancy was born on August 7,1942 in Ely to Sulo and Sara Erikkila. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard M. Rodich and survived by her son...
Will the Iron Range finally go red? Control of Legislature could hinge on 7 seats in northeastern Minnesota
The century-old Nick’s Bar in the small Iron Range city of Gilbert was dim and empty on a recent Saturday morning as DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard gathered with six area political leaders interested in rekindling support for a party that’s been losing ground. The meeting captured the...
