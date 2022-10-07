Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Man dead after vehicle drives off Maplecrest Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died after driving off Maplecrest Road early Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m., a New Haven police officer on patrol found a vehicle off the road and in a tree line in the 6100 block of SR 930. Police say the man driving...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Traffic alert! Portion of South Anthony to close Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – City Utilities says that work to keep combined sewage out of the Maumee River as City Utilities continues stormwater and will require the closure of a portion of South Anthony starting Tuesday. On Tuesday, October 11, South Anthony Boulevard will temporarily close between Wayne...
WANE-TV
Railroad repairs cause detours in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of Thomas Road will be closed most of the week for railroad track repairs, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Tuesday, Thomas Road between Illinois and Bass roads is closed to through traffic while crews work on the railroad tracks in the area. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished by Saturday, the department said.
WANE-TV
Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
WANE-TV
Officer finds car off New Haven road; driver dead
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A man was killed in a crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Around 4 a.m., a New Haven officer noticed a vehicle off the road near a line of trees in the area of Maplecrest Road and S.R. 930. The officer checked the vehicle and found a man inside, unresponsive, and suffering from injuries, according to police.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Two in critical condition following crash at Lafayette and Paulding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of S Lafayette and E Paulding Road. The crash, involving a van and an SUV, happened just before 10:45 Saturday night. According to police, a woman driving an SUV was traveling...
wfft.com
South Lafayette Street head-on collision leaves three in hospital
FORT WAYNE Ind. (WFFT) -- Three women are in the hospital after they were involved in a head-on crash on South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road Saturday. Fort Wayne police say a woman driving an SUV drove the wrong way down South Lafayette Street and collided with a van occupied by two women at 10:43 p.m.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Shooting suspect evades police at East Central Towers Apartments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., FWPD officers were on patrol near Hanna and Hayden when they heard several gunshots nearby. According to a release from FWPD, while they searched the area dispatch got a call reporting a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments.
fortwaynesnbc.com
CRASH REPORT: Driver told police she believed the Mayor’s car was going to hit her head on
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Our Digging Deeper team has new information regarding the details that led up to Mayor Tom Henry’s drunk driving arrest. According to a crash report Fort Wayne’s NBC News acquired independently, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to an accident at Old Mill Road and Westover Road Saturday night.
WANE-TV
ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave
ANGOLA, (Ind.) – Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fire breaks out at Fort Wayne barber and beauty shop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department battled a fire at a local barber and beauty shop early Friday morning. According to the FWFD, crews were called to 3200 North Anthony Blvd. at Moore Unique Styles Barber and Beauty Shop on reports of a fire. The blaze was contained to the front of the store.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Public hearing scheduled for All In Allen Comprehensive Plan adoption
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne will conduct a joint Plan Commission Public Hearing on the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan. At the hearing, a summary of the final draft plan will be presented and the public will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback before the plan moves on to final adoption.
wfft.com
Angola shooting victims identified
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Steuben County Coroner's Office has identified three victims of two Sunday morning shootings. Angola police first responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots around 1:07 a.m on the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street. Authorities found 23-year-old Francisco Javier Velazquez Martine and 21-year-old Fernando...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Police Department adds new furry friend to their team
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is gaining a new addition to its department: a therapy dog named Tinsley. Tinsley is a nine-month-old Blue Heeler Australian Cattle Dog and his purpose in the department is to help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
wtvbam.com
Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Fire Department holds memorial to honor fallen firefighters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department held a memorial Saturday to honor firefighters who gave their lives in the line of duty. Families and close friends of the fallen also attended the memorial to mourn and honor their friends and loved ones. “We hold this...
wfft.com
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Downtown Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is in a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police officers say they heard several gunshots being fired while they were on patrol near Hanna Street and Hayden Street. FWPD Dispatch then received a call about a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments on East Washington Boulevard.
Man injured in Cass County house explosion
CASS COUNTY, MI – A man was injured in a house explosion Sunday, Oct. 9, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. The injured man, Daniel Held, 53, of White Pigeon, was airlifted by MedFlight helicopter to Bronson Methodist Hospital. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the 67000...
