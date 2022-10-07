ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

The Trailer For The ‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon’ Documentary Is Here, And It Looks Incredible

This looks incredible. Coming to theaters for a limited run December 5-7 is a new documentary focused on the spiritual journey of country legend Johnny Cash. Called Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, the new film will feature interviews with his sister Joanne Cash Yates and Johnny’s son Carter Cash, as well as Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Wynonna Judd, Jimmie Allen, Alice Cooper and Franklin Graham, among others. The documentary is produced by Fathom Events, Kingdom Story […] The post The Trailer For The ‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon’ Documentary Is Here, And It Looks Incredible first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
SFGate

Brendan Fraser’s Triumphant Comeback: How Playing a 600-Pound Gay Man in ‘The Whale’ Resurrected His Career

Brendan Fraser fought armies of the undead in “The Mummy.” He swung from vines in “George of the Jungle.” He traveled around the world with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in “Looney Toons: Back in Action.” He made a pact with Elizabeth Hurley as the Devil in “Bedazzled.” He partied with Pauly Shore as a reanimated Neanderthal in “Encino Man.” He even took a shower with Matt Damon in “School Ties.” And while those movies brought him fame, fortune and respect in Hollywood, rocketing Fraser to the top of the A-list in the 1990s and early aughts, they didn’t usually scream “Oscar-worthy.” He was always invited to the party, of course, but as a presenter, not a nominee.
Taylor Swift
Joe Alwyn
WWD

This Kate Hudson-Loved Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re on the hunt for cute women’s pajamas that are comfortable enough to lounge and sleep in but stylish enough for the off-chance you run into a friend when walking the dog, you’ve come to the right place. Meet Sleepy Jones, a sleepwear brand that takes inspiration from the original intent of pajamas but with an elevated twist making them suitable for everyday activities like running errands and lounging. Not only is the brand loved by actress Kate Hudson, but today, thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Fashion deals, you can score a comfy set for 50% off, costing you a mere $98 and a savings of more than $99.
