BET+ Sets 2022 Original Holiday Movie Slate Featuring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller and More Across 10 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)
After debuting eight new original holiday movies in 2021, BET+ is getting even more into the seasonal spirit this year with 10 more titles rolling out beginning Nov. 3, Variety has learned exclusively. The 2022 slate features films starring Ne-Yo, Sereyah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, as well...
Yolanda Hadid Believes Gigi Hadid's Daughter Is Another Family Member Reincarnated
Yolanda Hadid loves being a grandmother, especially because Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai reminds her of a very special late family member. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former reality TV star opened up about her daughter's little one, who she believes might be her own mother reincarnated. "The...
The Trailer For The ‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon’ Documentary Is Here, And It Looks Incredible
This looks incredible. Coming to theaters for a limited run December 5-7 is a new documentary focused on the spiritual journey of country legend Johnny Cash. Called Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, the new film will feature interviews with his sister Joanne Cash Yates and Johnny’s son Carter Cash, as well as Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Wynonna Judd, Jimmie Allen, Alice Cooper and Franklin Graham, among others. The documentary is produced by Fathom Events, Kingdom Story […] The post The Trailer For The ‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon’ Documentary Is Here, And It Looks Incredible first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Brendan Fraser’s Triumphant Comeback: How Playing a 600-Pound Gay Man in ‘The Whale’ Resurrected His Career
Brendan Fraser fought armies of the undead in “The Mummy.” He swung from vines in “George of the Jungle.” He traveled around the world with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in “Looney Toons: Back in Action.” He made a pact with Elizabeth Hurley as the Devil in “Bedazzled.” He partied with Pauly Shore as a reanimated Neanderthal in “Encino Man.” He even took a shower with Matt Damon in “School Ties.” And while those movies brought him fame, fortune and respect in Hollywood, rocketing Fraser to the top of the A-list in the 1990s and early aughts, they didn’t usually scream “Oscar-worthy.” He was always invited to the party, of course, but as a presenter, not a nominee.
IFC Films Buys North American Rights to Cecilia Miniucchi’s ‘Life Upside Down’ Starring Bob Odenkirk (EXCLUSIVE)
IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Cecilia Miniucchi’s “Life Upside Down” which stars Emmy-award winning actor Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Radha Mitchell (“Pitch Black) and Danny Huston (“21 Grams”). The movie world premiered at Venice in the Giornate degli Autori sidebar.
Gisele Bündchen Reacted To A Post About "Inconsistent" Partners Amid Divorce Speculation With Tom Brady
"You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
This Kate Hudson-Loved Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re on the hunt for cute women’s pajamas that are comfortable enough to lounge and sleep in but stylish enough for the off-chance you run into a friend when walking the dog, you’ve come to the right place. Meet Sleepy Jones, a sleepwear brand that takes inspiration from the original intent of pajamas but with an elevated twist making them suitable for everyday activities like running errands and lounging. Not only is the brand loved by actress Kate Hudson, but today, thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Fashion deals, you can score a comfy set for 50% off, costing you a mere $98 and a savings of more than $99.
