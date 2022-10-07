Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
2 fitness courts to be built at local parks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two new fitness courts will be coming to San Rafael Regional Park and South Valleys Regional Park. The Washoe Board of Commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funding to build the parks. The Board hopes they will provide opportunities for residents to get...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks. In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD hosting hiring event for bus drivers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is hosting a hiring event for bus drivers in the district. The hiring fair will be held on Oct. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks. They are offering a salary varying from $19.93 an hour...
KOLO TV Reno
World Mental Health Day: WCSD wants to add more social workers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday is World Mental Health Day and Nevada ranks last in the nation when it comes to access to care for our youth, according to Mental Health America. Earlier this year, NAMI Western Nevada launched a teen text line, a non-crisis peer support service for those ages 14-24.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP says 3 people injured in 3-car crash in Susanville Friday
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - CHP says that three people received major injuries after a three-car crash in Susanville on State Route 139, five miles south of Termo Grasshopper Road on Friday at around 8:13 a.m. Brian Madison, 59, of Portland, Oregon, was driving on State Route 139 when he allowed his...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County says Swan Lake odors “naturally occuring”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County says they have determined the odors being emitted from Swan Lake are naturally occurring in a review of the site. The county’s review was conducted by the Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event. The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:. Reno:. Raley’s. 18144 Wedge Parkway. 1630...
2news.com
Two elderly hikers rescued after getting lost on Mount Rose
Search crews with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office rescued two elderly hikers that got lost on Mount Rose last week. At approximately 6:30PM on October 9, 2022, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, Incident Management Team and HASTY Team responded to the report of two hikers that were lost on Mount Rose.
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Deadly Shooting Victim Near Downtown Reno
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Board of Trustees to discuss budget, new superintendent
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will discuss the budget for the upcoming year and conduct a performance review of new superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield in separate meetings Tuesday. In a special meeting at 11:00 a.m., trustees will discuss how Enfield has performed at...
KOLO TV Reno
Wadsworth man guilty of murder while seeking meth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Wadsworth man faces 20 years to 50 years in prison for November 2018 murder in Wadsworth during a burglary and robbery, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Clayton Davis, 40, could receive additional time when he is sentenced for a burglary conviction. A...
