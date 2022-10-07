Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Jimmy Kimmel's son is 'doing great' after undergoing heart surgery
Jimmy Kimmel's son is "doing great" after undergoing heart surgery. The 54-year-old talk show host is father to Katie, 31, Kevin, 29, Jane, eight, and five-year-old William from various relationships and joked that his youngest is a "little screwy" but is doing well as he prepares to undergo a third round of open heart surgery.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Khloe Kardashian says she had surgery to remove tumor from face
Khloe Kardashian recently had a tumor removed from her face, the TV personality said in a social media post this week. According to People magazine and E! News, the “Kardashians” star, 38, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to address numerous reports that she has been wearing a bandage on her cheek.
13 candid photos of King Charles and Camilla that show their long-lasting love
During King Charles and Camilla's 17 years of marriage, they've shared many sweet public moments caught on camera.
KULR8
Judi Dench fired agent after theme park plunge
Dame Judi Dench fired her agent on the spot after she was dropped 80ft into a pool of water at a theme park. The 87-year-old star has recalled how she once went to Universal Studios, where she was advised to board a ride, but she didn't realise the outcome would see her plunging into water.
RELATED PEOPLE
KULR8
Zoey Deutch Not Okay after 'burglars break into Los Angeles home'
'Not Okay' star Zoey Deutch is anything but after burglars broke into her home and took more than $300,000 in money and jewellery. The 27-year-old actress - who plays Danni Sanders in the comedy-drama film - is said to have headed back to her house to find a door broken.
KULR8
King Charles' coronation confirmed for May 2023
King Charles' coronation is to be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. The ceremony will see the king crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, with the historic service being conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The coronation will...
Comments / 0