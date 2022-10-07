ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KULR8

Jimmy Kimmel's son is 'doing great' after undergoing heart surgery

Jimmy Kimmel's son is "doing great" after undergoing heart surgery. The 54-year-old talk show host is father to Katie, 31, Kevin, 29, Jane, eight, and five-year-old William from various relationships and joked that his youngest is a "little screwy" but is doing well as he prepares to undergo a third round of open heart surgery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Khloe Kardashian says she had surgery to remove tumor from face

Khloe Kardashian recently had a tumor removed from her face, the TV personality said in a social media post this week. According to People magazine and E! News, the “Kardashians” star, 38, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to address numerous reports that she has been wearing a bandage on her cheek.
CELEBRITIES
KULR8

Judi Dench fired agent after theme park plunge

Dame Judi Dench fired her agent on the spot after she was dropped 80ft into a pool of water at a theme park. The 87-year-old star has recalled how she once went to Universal Studios, where she was advised to board a ride, but she didn't realise the outcome would see her plunging into water.
CELEBRITIES
KULR8

King Charles' coronation confirmed for May 2023

King Charles' coronation is to be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. The ceremony will see the king crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, with the historic service being conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The coronation will...
POLITICS

