ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Garden & Gun

Watch the Oldest Footage of Mardi Gras

For generations, Mardi Gras in New Orleans has been a time when people from all walks come to celebrate life itself. They witness the sheer kaleidoscopic joy of music and merriment; cakes and queens; beads and buzz; costumes and kings; the parades and people. If you’re intrigued by the spectacle...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
usueasterneagle.com

Voodoo; New Orleans famous magic

A mystical force that resides in New Orleans in the form of palm readers, street vending witch doctors, and card readers. There is a mystical force that resides in New Orleans in the form of palm readers, street vending witch doctors, and card readers. Vodun, or commonly known as Voodoo, has quite the rich history. Famously portrayed in the Disney movie, Princess and the Frog, Voodoo is practiced by many types of people, from the malevolent to the free spirit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
hwy.co

The Big Easy: The Truth Behind This Strange City Nickname

Cities have unique nicknames. New York City is the Big Apple, Las Vegas is Sin City, Chicago is the Windy City, and Detroit is Motor City. Sometimes they make sense, like with Denver. It truly is the Mile High City. Other times you scratch your head, like with New Orleans. Why is New Orleans called The Big Easy?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ani Difranco
Eater

A Shiny Chicago Arcade Bar Debuts in New Orleans

Emporium Arcade Bar, a chain of Chicago-born arcade and video game bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, has opened in New Orleans’s St. Roch neighborhood (it’s the area’s second arcade bar, Sea Cave being the first). Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012 in Chicago, followed by locations in the Bay Area and Vegas, drawing crowds of 20-somethings to warehouse-like bars decked out with arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more. The 21-and-over bar is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted Houses#A Haunted House#The Haunted
New Pittsburgh Courier

Black women endure legacy of racism in homeownership and making costly repairs

Yolanda, 61, owns a home in the predominantly Black 7th Ward neighborhood in New Orleans. To fix her leaking roof in 2020, she had to borrow money. “It’s one of them credit card loans,” she said. “Like interest of 30% and all that, you know. I was kind of backed up against the wall, so I just went on and made the loan, a high-interest loan.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

In $150M deal, LCMC acquires Lakeview and two Tulane hospitals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a hyper-competitive hospital market, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) is expanding its foothold in the North Shore and Greater New Orleans area. LCMC announced Monday (Oct. 10) a $150 million expansion deal in which it will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Lakeviews...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

St. Bernard firefighters investigate Chalmette fire

CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish firefighters are investigating a fire that happened Monday in Chalmette. The fire was reported Monday night around 8 p.m. off Evangeline Drive. Fire crews said they found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story duplex. All residents were out of the...
CHALMETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy