A mystical force that resides in New Orleans in the form of palm readers, street vending witch doctors, and card readers. There is a mystical force that resides in New Orleans in the form of palm readers, street vending witch doctors, and card readers. Vodun, or commonly known as Voodoo, has quite the rich history. Famously portrayed in the Disney movie, Princess and the Frog, Voodoo is practiced by many types of people, from the malevolent to the free spirit.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO