Read full article on original website
Related
Garden & Gun
Watch the Oldest Footage of Mardi Gras
For generations, Mardi Gras in New Orleans has been a time when people from all walks come to celebrate life itself. They witness the sheer kaleidoscopic joy of music and merriment; cakes and queens; beads and buzz; costumes and kings; the parades and people. If you’re intrigued by the spectacle...
usueasterneagle.com
Voodoo; New Orleans famous magic
A mystical force that resides in New Orleans in the form of palm readers, street vending witch doctors, and card readers. There is a mystical force that resides in New Orleans in the form of palm readers, street vending witch doctors, and card readers. Vodun, or commonly known as Voodoo, has quite the rich history. Famously portrayed in the Disney movie, Princess and the Frog, Voodoo is practiced by many types of people, from the malevolent to the free spirit.
theadvocate.com
How did second-lines start in New Orleans? Here’s the history behind their name and origins.
Bilal Mustafa said he already knows what second-line parades are. Having spent his childhood in Uptown New Orleans, he’s seen plenty of funeral processions plying the streets, heading to and from cemeteries. But Mustafa, 57, who now lives in Oakland, California, hopes that Curious Louisiana can provide the backstory...
Metro Crime Commission wants details laid out on Cantrell’s Amsterdam trip
The post says they want to know what class was the flight, how much it cost, and who paid for it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hwy.co
The Big Easy: The Truth Behind This Strange City Nickname
Cities have unique nicknames. New York City is the Big Apple, Las Vegas is Sin City, Chicago is the Windy City, and Detroit is Motor City. Sometimes they make sense, like with Denver. It truly is the Mile High City. Other times you scratch your head, like with New Orleans. Why is New Orleans called The Big Easy?
Abandoned dog in search of forever home after being rescued by Tulane student
Bernstein said the dog was trembling and frozen with fear so he rushed to its side to comfort the purebred German Shorthaired Pointer.
NOLA.com
New Orleans hospitals under threat from even low-level hurricanes; 'God help us if Ian had hit us'
Nearly 80% of hospitals in the New Orleans metro area are at risk of flooding from a Category 2 storm, the third-highest of any metropolitan area, according to a new study published in the journal GeoHealth last week. That translates to nearly 3,500 beds impacted in an area at high risk for devastating storms.
WAPT
A Texas teacher disappeared, and her car was found in New Orleans. New photos of her have emerged
NEW ORLEANS — New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mayor says NOLA crime surge is due to domestic crime, not random people
Now having the top murder rate in the nation, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is discussing her plan to curb homicides and why she feels politics stands in the way.
Records show two people contributed $30k of the $57k total for Cantrell recall effort
In all, the campaign shows more than 100 pages of donations for a total of $57,647. But two men are responsible for $30k of that number.
Que Pasa Fest celebrates Hispanic culture like only Louisiana can
METAIRIE, La. — It’s easy to see why Que Pasa Fest draws such a big crowd. Featuring food and music from countries all over Latin America, the free festival celebrates Hispanic culture like only Louisiana can. And there are some foods you’ll only find at Que Pasa Fest,...
Eater
A Shiny Chicago Arcade Bar Debuts in New Orleans
Emporium Arcade Bar, a chain of Chicago-born arcade and video game bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, has opened in New Orleans’s St. Roch neighborhood (it’s the area’s second arcade bar, Sea Cave being the first). Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012 in Chicago, followed by locations in the Bay Area and Vegas, drawing crowds of 20-somethings to warehouse-like bars decked out with arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more. The 21-and-over bar is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Pittsburgh Courier
Black women endure legacy of racism in homeownership and making costly repairs
Yolanda, 61, owns a home in the predominantly Black 7th Ward neighborhood in New Orleans. To fix her leaking roof in 2020, she had to borrow money. “It’s one of them credit card loans,” she said. “Like interest of 30% and all that, you know. I was kind of backed up against the wall, so I just went on and made the loan, a high-interest loan.”
20-foot vessel crashed Saturday sending two boaters to hospital, leaving another dead
Two boaters were spotted from the air. they were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. They are reported to be in stable condition.
fox8live.com
In $150M deal, LCMC acquires Lakeview and two Tulane hospitals
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a hyper-competitive hospital market, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) is expanding its foothold in the North Shore and Greater New Orleans area. LCMC announced Monday (Oct. 10) a $150 million expansion deal in which it will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Lakeviews...
NOLA.com
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say
Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
NOLA.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie and Lakeview...
WDSU
St. Bernard firefighters investigate Chalmette fire
CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish firefighters are investigating a fire that happened Monday in Chalmette. The fire was reported Monday night around 8 p.m. off Evangeline Drive. Fire crews said they found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story duplex. All residents were out of the...
Military wife moves to New Orleans with husband & her other ‘loves’
The Orchid Lady Grows Good Stuff
Comments / 0