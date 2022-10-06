Ribbon cutting

Related
Students celebrate fall
Students attending Shelby Hills were treated to a fall fun day Friday, Oct. 7. They were able to go on a hay ride, take pony rides and pet the animals in the petting zoo.
Pickaway Dog shelter to re-open Oct.3 following temporary closure; open house moved to Oct. 8
CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Wright-Poling Dog Shelter will reopen next week to the public following a closure last weekend so they could undertake disinfectant cleaning protocols. The shelter will reopen on Oct. 3 and the Open house originally scheduled for Oct. 1 will now be on Oct. 8. Ron Custer, chief dog warden, said the closure was due to a “sick pup” and that they wanted to monitor the rest of the population to make sure they were all okay. The open house is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so the community can see recent renovations to the shelter including a new pavilion and kennels as well as act as an adoption event for the dogs currently being housed here. The shelter is located at 21253 Ringgold Southern Road in Circleville.
Construction begins on new pickleball courts at Black Creek Park and Mendon Ponds
The pickleball courts should be available for the public by next summer.
Pickaway Co. YMCA Opens Teen Center
CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Family YMCA has opened a new teen center inside their facility and as a result is offering a membership discount to all Pickaway County teens, The center has a TV, games including ping-pong, foosball and air hockey, and a place for the teens to do homework. The teen center occupies the former racquetball courts to the west of the lobby. Jeff Phillips, Pickaway County Family...
PICCA using partnerships to help better serve the community
CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) is making accessing their services even easier with a new initiative to have satellite events and offices around the county. Tuesday, Sept. 27 is being called HEAP Day, and PICCA staff members will be visiting the Pickaway Senior Center to offer heating assistance sign ups from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chickasaw Drive Location. “This is one of many instances here...
WCJB
East Marion School Alumni celebrate their 100th anniversary
LYNNE, Fla. (WCJB) - East Marion School alumni joined together this weekend to celebrate their 100th anniversary. It began in 1922 with grades k-12, these days it’s an elementary school. “My mother and nine of her siblings went to this school and their children went to this school and...
