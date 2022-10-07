Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; seven reported dead in Donetsk market strike
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; Russian strike kills seven in crowded market in Avdiivk
Ukraine says Russia's investigation into Crimea bridge blast is 'nonsense'
KYIV, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian official dismissed as "nonsense" on Wednesday Russia's investigation into an explosion last weekend that badly damaged a bridge linking the Russian mainland to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow has annexed.
The Russian draft isn't likely to help Vladimir Putin win the war in Ukraine
Russia’s mobilization of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine, coupled with Vladimir Putin’s annexation of territory he does not control, has renewed speculation about the outcome of the Russian invasion. But far from a decisive move, this partial mobilization is unlikely to change matters on the ground — and that might be Putin’s goal. The war’s impact on Russian forces means new troops are unlikely to turn the tide in eastern Ukraine. As the war grinds on, the already low level of morale among Russia troops will drop further. Recent strikes aimed at civilians across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, may...
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv denies Crimea bridge attack as Nato ‘faces long cold war’
Ukraine dismissed claims from Russian security service FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne cited home minister spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.Mr Yusov said the Kremlin bodies were “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”. Meanwhile, Richard Shirreff, Nato’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
What the Jan. 6 committee could learn from the failures of truth commissions to bring justice and accountability
The U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attacks is resuming its hearings on Oct. 13, 2022, and is expected to produce a report before the November midterm elections about rioters’ attempted coup and efforts to prevent President Joe Biden from assuming office. The bipartisan committee is not authorized to indict or arrest anyone. Still, the committee hearings have prompted speculation about whether former President Donald Trump or his top advisers might face charges. The group does have the power to recommend legal actions for the Justice Department to take action against Trump and others. But even without...
Comments / 0